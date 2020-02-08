L&L Hawaiian Mixplate and Every Other Opening and Closing This Week

If you're shopping at the Walmart at 5650 South Chambers Road in Aurora, you have one more stop after the checkout line before you head out into the parking lot. Lunch at L&L Hawaiian Mixplate should be on every shopping list from now on, because the chain has opened a service counter inside the Walmart.

Mixplate is a new concept for L&L, the famous Hawaiian eatery founded by Johnson Kam and Eddie Flores Jr. in 1952. Sai Yamagata and Avery Arakaki are the franchise owners at this Walmart; they also operate the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at 14221 East Cedar Avenue in Arvada. The Mixplate model offers customers mix-and-match plate lunches with a variety of starches, sides and entrees. CEO Elisia Flores (daughter of Eddie Flores Jr.) says that the options are presented on a hot line, in order to put the aromas and colors of the food right before customers. So far, she points out, there are only three Lunch at L&L Hawaiian Mixplate locations in the U.S., all inside Walmarts, but the plan is to add three to five more franchised outposts in the coming year. She also notes that Coloradans love Hawaiian barbecue. "Their location is the busiest L&L out of 200 stores," she says of Yamagata and Arakaki's Cedar Avenue shop.

L&L Hawaiian Mixplate is holding its grand opening celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, February 8, with free Spam musubi for the first fifty people in line, Hawaiian entertainment, and giveaways at the door. If you go, look for new dishes like garlic chicken, Filipino-style pork adobo, edamame and fried Mochiko chicken.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week starting February 3, 2020, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Carm & Gia Metropolitan, 9598 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora

Cultura Craft Chocolate, 3742 Morrison Road

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar, 7407 East 36th Avenue

L&L Hawaiian Mixplate, 5650 South Chambers Road, Aurora

Lost City Coffee,1373 Grant Street

Third Culture Bakery (Sunday), 9935 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Torchy's Tacos, 2805 Pearl Street, Boulder

Restaurants Closing This Week*

Chinook Tavern, 6380 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Englewood

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com.