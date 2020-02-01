 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Stop in at the Midwestern Saloon for a last Juicy Lucy, tots and cheese curds.
Linnea Covington

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | February 1, 2020 | 8:25am
AA

Two comfort-food destinations are closing this weekend on opposite sides of town. The Berkshire is cooking up its last porky brunch on Sunday, February 2, after twelve years serving the Stapleton neighborhood. And the Midwestern Saloon is shutting its doors later that night in Berkeley. If you time things right, you could say farewell to both by doing a bacon flight at the Berkshire and grabbing a final basket of cheese curds at the Midwestern, all without missing the first Super Bowl commercial.

Here's our complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week, plus links to our coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Campus Lounge, 701 South University Boulevard
Su Taco (formerly Ignite), 2124 Larimer Street

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Closing this Week*
The Berkshire (Sunday), 7352 East 29th Avenue
Midwestern Saloon (Sunday), 3961 Tennyson Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Hot chicken and other Southern fare will soon be landing at Avanti Food & Beverage.EXPAND
Courtesy Avanti Food & Beverage

"Avanti Attracts Southern Chef and His Hot Chicken"

The beer garden won't be reopening this spring at Blind Faith Brewing.EXPAND
Courtesy of Blind Faith Brewing

"Littleton's Blind Faith Brewing Will Close Next Month"

Deep Roots owners (left to right) Steve Walters, Teara Walters and Carol Ann Edenburn.EXPAND
Krista Kafer

"Deep Roots Winery Sprouts New RiNo Location"

The Campus Lounge looks the same from the outside but holds surprises inside.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Campus Lounge Reopens This Week Under New Owners"

The Midwestern Saloon will close on Sunday, February 2.
Linnea Covington

"Midwestern Saloon to Close Amid Tennyson Street Changes"

Do you know of any openings and closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

