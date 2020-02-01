Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Stop in at the Midwestern Saloon for a last Juicy Lucy, tots and cheese curds.

Two comfort-food destinations are closing this weekend on opposite sides of town. The Berkshire is cooking up its last porky brunch on Sunday, February 2, after twelve years serving the Stapleton neighborhood. And the Midwestern Saloon is shutting its doors later that night in Berkeley. If you time things right, you could say farewell to both by doing a bacon flight at the Berkshire and grabbing a final basket of cheese curds at the Midwestern, all without missing the first Super Bowl commercial.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Campus Lounge, 701 South University Boulevard

Su Taco (formerly Ignite), 2124 Larimer Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing this Week*

The Berkshire (Sunday), 7352 East 29th Avenue

Midwestern Saloon (Sunday), 3961 Tennyson Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

