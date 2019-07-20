Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

La Rumba Choripan knows how to do meat right.

Argentinian street food is popping up in Denver in new ways. Carne, which serves meaty sandwiches like lomitos (with grilled pork), vacios (with flank steak) and choripan (with sausage), just opened in the former home of El Tazumal at 258 Santa Fe Drive. The small cafe also serves empanadas, fries and a few other sandwich options. And La Rumba Choripan is coming to Latin American nightclub La Rumba in the Golden Triangle, offering sausage sandwiches, charcoal-grilled meats, empanadas and arepas. The eatery's food truck of the same name is already out on the streets, often serving comida Argentina outside the Stampede in Aurora.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings for the week, plus links to current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Carne — Argentina Street Food, 258 Santa Fe Drive

Elevated Seltzer/5280 Beer Co., 5610 Yukon Street, Arvada

Lot One, 13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada

Uncle, 95 South Pennsylvania Street

Pepper the Noshery, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Wild Standard, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

EXPAND The chef's counter offers more seating than at the original Uncle. Mark Antonation

"What You Need to Know About the New Uncle: Southern-Fried Mushrooms"



EXPAND A grilled four-cheese sandwich with Heap's famous tomato soup will soon be served on Pepper's lunch menu. Courtesy Pepper the Noshery

"Chef Bradford Heap Converts Seafood Restaurant to Pepper the Noshery"



EXPAND Tacos from the Tierra y Fuego food truck will soon be served at a full-service restaurant. Amy Antonation

"Follow These Tacos From Farm to Food Truck to Table"



Danielle Lirette

"Coperta Team Takes Over Former Sazza Spot at Stanley Marketplace"

We don't just cover restaurant openings; we figure out which ones are doing a great job with food, service and atmosphere. There have been plenty to choose from in 2019, but we recently narrowed them down to the ten best new restaurants of the year so far.

Beyond the best restaurants, we're here to help you find the best tiki drinks, the best vegan dishes and the best restaurant rooftop patios, among many other categories.

And, yes, we're also here to let you know when we've lost a restaurant, good or bad. Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know with a comment, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.