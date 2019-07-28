 


    Herban Planet
The Empire is back in Louisville under new ownership.EXPAND
Courtesy the Empire Lounge & Restaurant

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | July 28, 2019 | 6:13am
This week, we're welcoming back old friends who have been missing from the restaurant scene for a while. Revelry Kitchen closed in May at 4140 West 38th Avenue, with the intent of reopening elsewhere. That day came quickly, as Revelry began serving its delicious and mostly gluten-free breakfast and lunch menu on Tennyson Street, in the former home of Tenya Japanese Soulfood, Kazan Ramen Bar and Axios Estiatorio. While the address has proven a tough spot for restaurants, the Berkeley neighborhood seems to love a good breakfast and should revel in Revelry.

In Louisville, chef/restaurateur Jeff Osaka took over the Empire Lounge & Restaurant, a favorite in the Boulder County town for more than a decade, in May. He recently closed it for a few weeks for a refresh and remodel, and now the Empire is up and running again — looking better than ever — with a few menu changes. There are some space changes, too, including the addition of the Hannah and Lexi rooms, two private dining areas named after the daughters of the restaurant's founder, Jim Cohen.

In Five Points, Kuni Sushi ended its short run; it opened in January but went dark this week.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the last full week of July, plus links to current and upcoming activity:

This Korean fried chicken sandwich with housemade kimchi is now sizzling at Little Beast on East Colfax Avenue.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Restaurants Opening This Week*
Little Beast Street Food, 2730 East Colfax Avenue
Lou's Food Bar, 701 Grant Street

Restaurants Reopening This Week*
The Empire Lounge & Restaurant, 816 Main Street, Louisville
Revelry Kitchen, 3901 Tennyson Street

Restaurants Closing This Week*
The Brew on Broadway, 3445 South Broadway, Englewood
Kuni Sushi, 2752 Welton Street

*Or earlier, and not previously noted.

A rendering of the upcoming Odell Brewing location.EXPAND
Odell Brewing

"Odell Brewing to Open Second Denver Pilot Brewery near Sloan's Lake"

There are very few summer nights left for dinner on the Populist's secluded patio.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

"The Populist Will Close in August; Señor Bear Spinoff to Take Over"

Belgian-style beer is coming to East Colfax Avenue.
Bruz Beers

"Bruz Beers Bringing Belgian Beers Back to East Colfax Avenue"

The guys at Little Beast are ready for you.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Little Beast Street Food Takes Over Uber Sausage Space"

The Lou's Plus hot chicken sandwich with tots.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Lou's Is Now Slinging Hot Chicken in Governor's Park"

Looking for more ideas of where to spend your dining dollars in Denver? With the year a little more than half over, we recently made our picks for the best new restaurants of 2019. Among our favorites are a wide range of neighborhood joints and international fare, from Turkish to Texas to Thai.

Of course, there are many new eateries that have added to the variety over the past year or more. For a look back to 2018, here are the twelve best restaurants that opened last year. Happy eating!

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

