Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The Empire is back in Louisville under new ownership.

This week, we're welcoming back old friends who have been missing from the restaurant scene for a while. Revelry Kitchen closed in May at 4140 West 38th Avenue, with the intent of reopening elsewhere. That day came quickly, as Revelry began serving its delicious and mostly gluten-free breakfast and lunch menu on Tennyson Street, in the former home of Tenya Japanese Soulfood, Kazan Ramen Bar and Axios Estiatorio. While the address has proven a tough spot for restaurants, the Berkeley neighborhood seems to love a good breakfast and should revel in Revelry.

In Louisville, chef/restaurateur Jeff Osaka took over the Empire Lounge & Restaurant, a favorite in the Boulder County town for more than a decade, in May. He recently closed it for a few weeks for a refresh and remodel, and now the Empire is up and running again — looking better than ever — with a few menu changes. There are some space changes, too, including the addition of the Hannah and Lexi rooms, two private dining areas named after the daughters of the restaurant's founder, Jim Cohen.

In Five Points, Kuni Sushi ended its short run; it opened in January but went dark this week.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the last full week of July, plus links to current and upcoming activity:

This Korean fried chicken sandwich with housemade kimchi is now sizzling at Little Beast on East Colfax Avenue.

Restaurants Opening This Week*

Little Beast Street Food, 2730 East Colfax Avenue

Lou's Food Bar, 701 Grant Street

Restaurants Reopening This Week*

The Empire Lounge & Restaurant, 816 Main Street, Louisville

Revelry Kitchen, 3901 Tennyson Street

Restaurants Closing This Week*

The Brew on Broadway, 3445 South Broadway, Englewood

Kuni Sushi, 2752 Welton Street

*Or earlier, and not previously noted.

A rendering of the upcoming Odell Brewing location.

There are very few summer nights left for dinner on the Populist's secluded patio.

Belgian-style beer is coming to East Colfax Avenue.

The guys at Little Beast are ready for you.

The Lou's Plus hot chicken sandwich with tots.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.