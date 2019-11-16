 


    Herban Planet
4
Edgewater Public Market is now open.EXPAND
Edgewater Public Market is now open.
Courtesy Edgewater Public Market

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | November 16, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

Denver's newest — and possibly biggest — food hall opens today in the tiny town of Edgewater. Built from the bones of a former King Soopers that's been vacant for the past twenty years, the 52,000-square-foot Edgewater Public Market boasts a retail shopping side as well as a food hall with multiple vendors, many of them from food-truck operators launching their first stationary kitchens.

Roger's Liquid Oasis, a bar centered on an Airstream trailer parked on the roof of the market, stands out even from the parking lot. About eighteen food and beverage vendors will greet visitors once the entire project is up and running, but several of those are still in the works as of opening day. Operators include Carnivore, Moontime Crepes, Konjo Ethiopian, Slideshow Sliders, Arepas House, Mac Shack, Rock N’ Lobster Roll, Gyros King, Lucky Bird, Tilford’s Wood Fired Pizza, Happy Cones, Amethyst Coffee, Lazo Empanadas, Barbed Wire Reef, Mugi Ramen and Barquentine Brewery.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week ending November 17, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bruno's Italian Bistro, 560 South Broadway
Edgewater Public Market (Saturday), 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Good River Beer Co., 900 West First Avenue
La Casa Del Rey (Saturday), 7035 East 72nd Avenue, Commerce City
Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer Street
Teriyaki Madness, 1920 17th Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Lark Spot, 8770 Wadsworth Avenue, Arvada

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Commerce City residents can breathe a sigh of relief: La Casa Del Rey reopens on November 16.
Commerce City residents can breathe a sigh of relief: La Casa Del Rey reopens on November 16.
Courtesy Jesse Trujillo

"La Casa Del Rey Will Reopen This Weekend With Free Breakfast Burritos"

Chef Bo Porytko was last seen working at the Bindery with chef/owner Linda Hampsten Fox, but you can soon find him at Misfit Snackbar inside the Middleman.
Chef Bo Porytko was last seen working at the Bindery with chef/owner Linda Hampsten Fox, but you can soon find him at Misfit Snackbar inside the Middleman.
Mark Antonation

"Rebel's Bo Porytko Returns With Misfit Snackbar"

The Arvada Larkburger converted to Lark Spot at the beginning of 2019.
The Arvada Larkburger converted to Lark Spot at the beginning of 2019.
Courtesy Lark Spot

"Lark Spot Closing Spells Trouble for Larkburger Chain"

Dimestore hired artist Jason Hernandez to create a few unique pieces.
Dimestore hired artist Jason Hernandez to create a few unique pieces.
Mark Antonation

"Buy Everything From Corn Dogs to Fabric Softener at Dimestore Delibar"

Dierks Bentley performed in Denver in 2016, but his name will soon be a permanent fixture in LoDo.
Dierks Bentley performed in Denver in 2016, but his name will soon be a permanent fixture in LoDo.
Brandon Marshall

"New Owners Will Turn LoDo's Into Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row"

Do you know of any openings or closing not on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send a message to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

