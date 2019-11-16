Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Denver's newest — and possibly biggest — food hall opens today in the tiny town of Edgewater. Built from the bones of a former King Soopers that's been vacant for the past twenty years, the 52,000-square-foot Edgewater Public Market boasts a retail shopping side as well as a food hall with multiple vendors, many of them from food-truck operators launching their first stationary kitchens.

Roger's Liquid Oasis, a bar centered on an Airstream trailer parked on the roof of the market, stands out even from the parking lot. About eighteen food and beverage vendors will greet visitors once the entire project is up and running, but several of those are still in the works as of opening day. Operators include Carnivore, Moontime Crepes, Konjo Ethiopian, Slideshow Sliders, Arepas House, Mac Shack, Rock N’ Lobster Roll, Gyros King, Lucky Bird, Tilford’s Wood Fired Pizza, Happy Cones, Amethyst Coffee, Lazo Empanadas, Barbed Wire Reef, Mugi Ramen and Barquentine Brewery.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week ending November 17, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Bruno's Italian Bistro, 560 South Broadway

Edgewater Public Market (Saturday), 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Good River Beer Co., 900 West First Avenue

La Casa Del Rey (Saturday), 7035 East 72nd Avenue, Commerce City

Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer Street

Teriyaki Madness, 1920 17th Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Lark Spot, 8770 Wadsworth Avenue, Arvada

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

