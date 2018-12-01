All The Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Fontana Sushi has been a neighborhood staple in West Washington Park since it opened at 534 East Alameda Avenue in 1999. Now, nearly twenty years later, the eatery has added a second sushi bar: Fontana recently took over the former home of Uoki at 701 East Sixth Avenue (which had held Seoul Food before that), just a mile and a half from the original restaurant. Now Fontana fans have two choices when it comes to satisfying their sushi cravings.
Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of November 26 through December 2, 2018, plus links to recent and upcoming opening and closing stories.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Fontana Sushi, 701 East Sixth Avenue
Giordano's, 1600 Larimer Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Hi*Rise, 2162 Larimer Street
*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.
We keep track of all the openings and closings throughout the year so that come the end of December, we can round up the action, letting you know what we lost, what we gained, and sharing our thoughts on the best of the newcomers.
We just served up our list of the best new places for cheap eats that opened in 2018. We'll also soon offer our choices for the best new bars and the best new restaurants of the year.
Midway through 2018, we also assessed the scene, giving our picks for the best restaurants and best bars that had opened from January though June. Which ones will hold up to the competition in the second half of the year? Find out in the coming weeks.
Have you noticed any restaurant openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
