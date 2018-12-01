 


4
Chicago-style pizza from Giordano's sparks many pizza arguments. We suggest just eating it.
Chicago-style pizza from Giordano's sparks many pizza arguments. We suggest just eating it.
Flickr/A Gude

All The Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | December 1, 2018 | 8:58am
AA

Fontana Sushi has been a neighborhood staple in West Washington Park since it opened at 534 East Alameda Avenue in 1999. Now, nearly twenty years later, the eatery has added a second sushi bar: Fontana recently took over the former home of Uoki at 701 East Sixth Avenue (which had held Seoul Food before that), just a mile and a half from the original restaurant. Now Fontana fans have two choices when it comes to satisfying their sushi cravings.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of November 26 through December 2, 2018, plus links to recent and upcoming opening and closing stories.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Fontana Sushi, 701 East Sixth Avenue
Giordano's, 1600 Larimer Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Hi*Rise, 2162 Larimer Street

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

Hi*Rise is closing up the bakery after nearly ten years on Larimer Street.EXPAND
Hi*Rise is closing up the bakery after nearly ten years on Larimer Street.
Scott Lentz

"Hi*Rise Closes After Nearly Ten Years on Larimer Street"

All The Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This WeekEXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Denver's Only Dedicated Malaysian Eatery Is Closing"

John Slaughter (left) and chef Nicolas Lebas will soon open Pistol Whip at 698 Santa Fe Drive.EXPAND
John Slaughter (left) and chef Nicolas Lebas will soon open Pistol Whip at 698 Santa Fe Drive.
Mark Antonation

"Tribe Tattoo Owner Plans New Restaurant on Santa Fe"

Chicago-style pizza from Giordano's sparks many pizza arguments. We suggest just eating it.
Chicago-style pizza from Giordano's sparks many pizza arguments. We suggest just eating it.
Flickr/A Gude

"Chicago Invader Giordano's Is Now Serving Deep Dish Pies on the 16th Street Mall"

We keep track of all the openings and closings throughout the year so that come the end of December, we can round up the action, letting you know what we lost, what we gained, and sharing our thoughts on the best of the newcomers.

We just served up our list of the best new places for cheap eats that opened in 2018. We'll also soon offer our choices for the best new bars and the best new restaurants of the year.

Midway through 2018, we also assessed the scene, giving our picks for the best restaurants and best bars that had opened from January though June. Which ones will hold up to the competition in the second half of the year? Find out in the coming weeks.

Have you noticed any restaurant openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

