Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

There's now a little Little Man at DIA.

Little Man Ice Cream keeps getting bigger; the Denver ice cream company opened a dessert counter this week inside Denver International Airport's C Concourse. Ice cream, ice cream Sammies, boozy shakes and other frozen fare will all be on offer. We're especially intrigued by the Illuminati Shake, a tribute to the many conspiracy theories surrounding the airport. (If DIA isn't already an alien landing site, the little green men now have a good reason to show up.)

Menya Ramen & Poke has been growing steadily in metro Denver, but its Aurora outpost didn't take, and now the space has become Imone, a home-style Korean eatery. The shopping center Imone now calls home also hosts an International array of dining choices, including Addis Ababa Ethiopian, Sushi Katsu, Taqueria Corona and Thank Sool Pocha, a lively Korean pub serving spicy drinking food.

Downtown, Backstage Coffee lost its lease at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The city, which owns the building, says the thirteen-year-old coffee shop was in arrears on rent, although the Backstage's Facebook page posted this note: "Our landlord, the City and County of Denver is forcing Backstage Coffee out. It’s a decision we very much disagree with, but we never got our day in court." Another business leasing from the city at the DPAC, Onyx Ultra Lounge, is losing its lease at the end of this year.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of October 14, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Formosa, 1305 Broadway, Boulder

Imone Korean Restaurant, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora

Little Man Ice Cream, Denver International Airport

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Backstage Coffee, 1000 14th Street

Biju's Little Curry Shop (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

Derive Bistro (Sunday), 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden

Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

EXPAND The transformation to Tora Ramen is already in progress at Broadway Market. Mark Antonation

"Misaki Sushi to Add Tora Ramen Counter at Broadway Market"



Amy Bolden

"Plant-Based Meta Burger Will Expand With Edgewater Location"



EXPAND Mister Tuna is opening for lunch — but only for one day. Mark Antonation

"Mister Tuna — One of Our 100 Favorite Restaurants — Is Closing"



Courtesy Queen City Collective Coffee

"Queen City Collective Coffee Takes Over Purple Door in Five Points"



EXPAND Daughter Thai's version of the northern Thai classi, khao soi. Mark Antonation

"Daughter Thai Is a Golden Child for Citizen Thai Owners"

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.