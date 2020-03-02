Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in February 2020

Short month; long list of openings. That's what February brought, in the form of sushi, doughnuts, cocktail bars and pizza, just to name a few. In fact, we tallied an opening for every day of February, which was extended an extra 24 hours by Leap Year.

On the sweet side of things, the owners of Hops & Pie fired up the fryers for breakfast with its new Berkeley Doughnuts on Tennyson Street, while Third Culture Bakery brought mochi doughnuts from a different Berkeley — the one in California — to East Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

The Sunnyside neighborhood finally got to see what was afoot inside Earnest Hall, the reincarnation of Ernie's Bar & Pizza, which closed two and a half years ago. The big reveal turned out to be more pizza, plus coffee, breakfast sandwiches and other a.m. fare, thanks to a new counter-service breakfast bar.

A few longstanding destinations and neighborhood favorites said adios in February, including the Berkshire (one of the first restaurants to open when Stapleton went from being an international airport to a family-friendly neighborhood), the Midwestern Saloon on Tennyson Street, Chinook Tavern (the upscale German eatery that got its start in Cherry Creek 25 years ago), and Max's Wine Dive, a Texas transplant that nevertheless endeared itself to fans of fried chicken and champagne.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in February 2020:

Mochi doughnuts at Third Culture Bakery. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening in February*

Barquentine Brewing, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Berkeley Donuts (at Hops & Pie), 3920 Tennyson Street

Bistro Colorado, 675 South Broadway

The Bumbling Bee Junk Food and Burger Bar, 1100 28th Street, Boulder

Carm & Gia Metropolitan, 9598 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora

Close Quarters, 415 South Cherokee Street

Cultura Craft Chocolate, 3742 Morrison Road

Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue

First Watch, 2406 South Parker Road, Aurora

Flower Child, 3110 East First Avenue

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar, 7407 East 36th Avenue

Insomnia Cookies, 78 South Broadway

Jive Restaurant & Bar, 1055 Broadway

L&L Hawaiian Mixplate, 5650 South Chambers Road, Aurora

La Rola Urban Colombian (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Lloyd's Tasty Sandwiches, 7512 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Lost City Coffee,1373 Grant Street

Mika Sushi 3, 2730 South Colorado Boulevard

Northside Eatery + Market, 1691 Central Street

Oregano's, 8156 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Sushi Katsu, 1862 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Room for Milly, 1615 Platte Street

Tai Tai Japanese, 5078 East Hampden Avenue

Third Culture Bakery, 9935 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Torchy's Tacos, 2805 Pearl Street, Boulder

Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado, 3298 Youngfield Street, Wheat Ridge

West Main Taproom + Grill, 18595 East Mainstreet, Parker

Ya Ye (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Restaurants Reopening in February*

McCoy's Restaurant (remodel), 4855 Federal Boulevard

Sojourners Coffee & Tea (new owner), 1501 South Holly Street

The Governor's Park neighborhood lost some fine fried chicken when Max's closed. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Closing in February*

The Berkshire, 7352 East 29th Avenue

Brio Tuscan Grille, 2500 East First Avenue

Chinook Tavern, 6380 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village

Daikon, 211 East Seventh Avenue

Max's Wine Dive, 696 Sherman Street

Midwestern Saloon, 3961 Tennyson Street

Peak to Peak Tap & Brew, 9735 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Pilothouse Brewing, 4233 South Buckley Road, Aurora

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings and closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com.