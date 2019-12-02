Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in November 2019

Even if it feels like life grinds to a halt as winter sets in, chefs and restaurateurs aren't taking it easy. November saw more than two dozen eateries open around the city, including the massive new Edgewater Public Market and the less massive Leevers Locavore, a second location of ChoLon (the original downtown spot has ranked as one of Denver's top restaurants over the past decade), and yet another project, Mister Oso, from the Culinary Creative Group, which also runs Morin, Señor Bear, Bar Dough and Ash'Kara. The suburbs landed a few notable new places, too, including Bella Colibri in Golden (from the founders of Miner's Saloon), Makizushico in Littleton (with an omakase-style menu), and Uncle Zoe's Chinese Kitchen, where house specialties include handmade soup dumplings, in Aurora.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for November 2019:

Restaurants and Bars Opening in November*

Bella Colibri, 812 12th Street, Golden

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 14245 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Bruno's Italian Bistro, 560 South Broadway

Chicken Rebel, 3618 Tejon Street

ChoLon Modern Asian — Stapleton, 10195 East 29th Drive

Daily Grill, 1607 Wewatta Street

Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Frank & Roze, 4097 East Ninth Avenue

Goku Hibachi Express, 14207 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Good River Beer Co., 900 West First Avenue

Kaffe Landskap, 1750 Wewatta Street and 1401 Lawrence Street

KP Asian Cafe, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora

La Casa Del Rey, 7035 East 72nd Avenue, Commerce City

Leevers Locavore, 2630 West 38th Avenue

Magnolia Cajun Dining, 1446 South Broadway

Makizushico, 5950 South Platte Canyon Road, Littleton

Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer Street

Pho Lang Co, 2233 South Monaco Parkway

Renegado Tacos & Margaritas, 6651 Tower Road

Slim Chickens, 3900 Tower Road, Aurora

Spice 8 Asian Kitchen, 4510 South Reservoir Road, Aurora

Tempo Bar, 801 15th Street

Teriyaki Madness, 1920 17th Street

Tessa Delicatessen, 5724 East Colfax Avenue

Uncle Zoe's Chinese Kitchen, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing in November*

Barricuda's, 1076 Ogden Street

Cheba Hut, 1313 College Avenue, Boulder

China Jade, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Dad & Dude's Breweria, 6730 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Denver Bicycle Cafe/Tandem Bar, 1300 East 17th Avenue

Glazed & Confuzed DTC, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village

Hodson's Bar & Grill, 6851 South Gaylord Street in the Streets at SouthGlenn, Centennial

Infinite Monkey Theorem (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Lark Spot, 8770 Wadsworth Avenue, Arvada

Maddie's Restaurant, 2425 South Downing Street

Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Boulevard

Palizo Italiano, 1472 South Pearl Street

Puerto Rico 5280, 3109 Federal Boulevard

The Royal, 4000 Tennyson Street

Snow Lab, 4360 East Evans Avenue

Social Fare, 150 Clayton Lane

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

After compiling every opening and closing for the past eleven months, we're not ready to call it a year yet, either. Before we welcome 2020, we'll be poring over our lists and tasting notes to bring you our picks for best new restaurants and bars that opened over the past year, and we'll also cap things off with our complete 2019 Restaurant Roll Call, which has averaged about 250 openings in metro Denver each year for the past five years.

Beyond the most recent openings and closings, on December 12 we'll be rolling out Eat Here: Our 100 Favorite Restaurants, serving up our favorite eating establishments in Denver's vast dining scene, from exciting new spots to old standbys we can't live without.