Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in October 2019

This week brought downtown Golden its only Italian restaurant with Bella Colibri, the changing of Pistol Whip to Blue Pebble on Santa Fe Drive, and the premiere of Denver's second Postino WineCafe, with the new location launching at Second Avenue and Broadway. But the closings seemed to dominate the mood in Denver, with favorites Mister Tuna (Troy Guard's homage to his Hawaiian childhood), Barricuda's (the loveable Cap Hill dive), and Rolling Pin Bakeshop (the lovely French bakery in Five Points) all going dark this week.
In fact, the entire month of October saw nearly as many closings as openings, with south Denver neighborhood breakfast spot Maddie's, Sojourners Coffee & Tea in Virginia Village and The Tavern Downtown all going dark.
But we also gained some promising new restaurants and bars over the last month. Raices Brewing poured its first beers in the Sun Valley neighborhood, a promising sign for growth in that part of town. Daughter Thai brought elegant Southeast Asian cuisine to Platte Street downtown, and Rosetta Hall introduced a whole new world of flavors — West African, Chinese street food, handmade Mexican, for example — to Boulder with its lively new food hall.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of October 28 to November 3, followed by the complete roll call for the month of October:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bella Colibri (November 1), 812 12th Street, Golden
Blue Pebble (October 21), 698 Santa Fe Drive
Postino Broadway (October 29), 145 Broadway
Ritual Social House (October 28), 1209 East 13th Avenue
Tempo Bar (November 1), 801 15th Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Barricuda's (November 3), 1076 Ogden Street
Mister Tuna (November 2), 3033 Brighton Boulevard
Rolling Pin Bake Shop (October 31), 2716 Welton Street
Restaurants and Bars That Opened in October*
Behind the Scenes Tap House, 10488 West Centennial Road, Littleton
Benny Blanco's Slice of the Bronx (inside The Monkey Barrel), 4401 Tejon Street
Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive
Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar, 1700 Platte Street
Formosa, 1305 Broadway, Boulder
Huakee BBQ Bento, 5072 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Hops N Drops, 8851 Destination Drive, Broomfield
Imone Korean Restaurant, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora
K+ Hot Pot, 21699 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora
Kealoha's BBQ (16th Street Mall kiosk), 500 16th Street
Little Man Ice Cream, Denver International Airport
Mac & Cheezary, 3895 Wadsworth Boulevard
Meta Asian Kitchen (inside Avanti F & B), 3200 Pecos Street
Postino Broadway, 145 Broadway
Queen City Collective Coffee, 2962 Welton Street
Raices Brewing Company, 2060 West Colfax Avenue
Ritual Social House, 1209 East 13th Avenue
Rosetta Hall, 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder
Tora Ramen (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway
Waldschänke Ciders, 4100 Jason Street
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Restaurants and Bars That Closed in October*
Backstage Coffee, 1000 14th Street
Biju's Little Curry Shop (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway
Black Black Coffee, 3459 Ringsby Court
Cowboy Lounge, 1941 Market Street
Dad & Dude's Breweria, 6730 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora
Derive Bistro, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden
The Hummus & Pita Co., 825 16th Street Mall
Infinite Monkey Theorem (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street
Lazy Dog Bar & Grill, 1346 Pearl Street, Boulder
Maddie's Restaurant, 2425 South Downing Street
Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora
Old Chicago, 100 Superior Plaza Way, Superior
Rolling Pin Bakeshop, 2716 Welton Street
Sojourners Coffee & Tea, 1501 South Holly Street
The Tavern Downtown, 1949 Market Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Do you know of any openings and closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!