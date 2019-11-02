Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in October 2019

This week brought downtown Golden its only Italian restaurant with Bella Colibri, the changing of Pistol Whip to Blue Pebble on Santa Fe Drive, and the premiere of Denver's second Postino WineCafe, with the new location launching at Second Avenue and Broadway. But the closings seemed to dominate the mood in Denver, with favorites Mister Tuna (Troy Guard's homage to his Hawaiian childhood), Barricuda's (the loveable Cap Hill dive), and Rolling Pin Bakeshop (the lovely French bakery in Five Points) all going dark this week.

In fact, the entire month of October saw nearly as many closings as openings, with south Denver neighborhood breakfast spot Maddie's, Sojourners Coffee & Tea in Virginia Village and The Tavern Downtown all going dark.

But we also gained some promising new restaurants and bars over the last month. Raices Brewing poured its first beers in the Sun Valley neighborhood, a promising sign for growth in that part of town. Daughter Thai brought elegant Southeast Asian cuisine to Platte Street downtown, and Rosetta Hall introduced a whole new world of flavors — West African, Chinese street food, handmade Mexican, for example — to Boulder with its lively new food hall.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of October 28 to November 3, followed by the complete roll call for the month of October:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Bella Colibri (November 1), 812 12th Street, Golden

Blue Pebble (October 21), 698 Santa Fe Drive

Postino Broadway (October 29), 145 Broadway

Ritual Social House (October 28), 1209 East 13th Avenue

Tempo Bar (November 1), 801 15th Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Barricuda's (November 3), 1076 Ogden Street

Mister Tuna (November 2), 3033 Brighton Boulevard

Rolling Pin Bake Shop (October 31), 2716 Welton Street

EXPAND The northern Thai classic, khao soi, will make an appearance at Left Hand Brewing's beer dinner on November 6; this version is from Denver's Daughter Thai. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars That Opened in October*

Behind the Scenes Tap House, 10488 West Centennial Road, Littleton

Benny Blanco's Slice of the Bronx (inside The Monkey Barrel), 4401 Tejon Street

Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive

Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar, 1700 Platte Street

Formosa, 1305 Broadway, Boulder

Huakee BBQ Bento, 5072 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster

Hops N Drops, 8851 Destination Drive, Broomfield

Imone Korean Restaurant, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora

K+ Hot Pot, 21699 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora

Kealoha's BBQ (16th Street Mall kiosk), 500 16th Street

Little Man Ice Cream, Denver International Airport

Mac & Cheezary, 3895 Wadsworth Boulevard

Meta Asian Kitchen (inside Avanti F & B), 3200 Pecos Street

Postino Broadway, 145 Broadway

Queen City Collective Coffee, 2962 Welton Street

Raices Brewing Company, 2060 West Colfax Avenue

Ritual Social House, 1209 East 13th Avenue

Rosetta Hall, 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder

Tora Ramen (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

Waldschänke Ciders, 4100 Jason Street

EXPAND The Rolling Pin opened in October 2016. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars That Closed in October*

Backstage Coffee, 1000 14th Street

Biju's Little Curry Shop (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

Black Black Coffee, 3459 Ringsby Court

Cowboy Lounge, 1941 Market Street

Dad & Dude's Breweria, 6730 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Derive Bistro, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden

The Hummus & Pita Co., 825 16th Street Mall

Infinite Monkey Theorem (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street

Lazy Dog Bar & Grill, 1346 Pearl Street, Boulder

Maddie's Restaurant, 2425 South Downing Street

Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora

Old Chicago, 100 Superior Plaza Way, Superior

Rolling Pin Bakeshop, 2716 Welton Street

Sojourners Coffee & Tea, 1501 South Holly Street

The Tavern Downtown, 1949 Market Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

