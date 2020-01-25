Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Nug Nugs Diner is new, but you'll recognize the eggs Benedict and hashbrowns.

A Berkeley neighborhood favorite for breakfast has new ownership, and with it, a new name. Kyle Janes sold Kyle's Kitchen, which she had run since 2004, to Lisa Sanchez and her son Corry. Sanchez also owns the Berkeley Inn just down the street, so the cozy diner is keeping its neighborhood cred. While the new name, Nug Nugs Diner, may not flow off the tongue, rest assured that's just about the only change. Sanchez notes that the menu is staying as is, with the only change being the addition of corned beef hash, previously a weekend-only special, to the everyday slate.

By the way, the Berkeley neighborhood has no shortage of alliterative place names: After breakfast at Nug Nugs, you can grab lunch at Ginginbunbun, then cocktails at the Tatarian.

Here's our roundup of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of January 20 through January 26, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Jubilee Roasting Co., 1075 Park Avenue West

Lazo Empanadas, 303 16th Street

Mango Mango, 1144 South Colorado Boulevard

Restaurants Changing Names This Week*

Nug Nugs Diner (under new ownership), from Kyle's Kitchen, 4018 Tennyson Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Wholly Cannoli, 22691 East Aurora Parkway, Aurora

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

