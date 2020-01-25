 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Nug Nugs Diner is new, but you'll recognize the eggs Benedict and hashbrowns.
Nug Nugs Diner is new, but you'll recognize the eggs Benedict and hashbrowns.
Courtesy Nug Nugs Diner

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | January 25, 2020 | 6:59am
A Berkeley neighborhood favorite for breakfast has new ownership, and with it, a new name. Kyle Janes sold Kyle's Kitchen, which she had run since 2004, to Lisa Sanchez and her son Corry. Sanchez also owns the Berkeley Inn just down the street, so the cozy diner is keeping its neighborhood cred. While the new name, Nug Nugs Diner, may not flow off the tongue, rest assured that's just about the only change. Sanchez notes that the menu is staying as is, with the only change being the addition of corned beef hash, previously a weekend-only special, to the everyday slate.

By the way, the Berkeley neighborhood has no shortage of alliterative place names: After breakfast at Nug Nugs, you can grab lunch at Ginginbunbun, then cocktails at the Tatarian.

Here's our roundup of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of January 20 through January 26, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Jubilee Roasting Co., 1075 Park Avenue West
Lazo Empanadas, 303 16th Street
Mango Mango, 1144 South Colorado Boulevard

Restaurants Changing Names This Week*
Nug Nugs Diner (under new ownership), from Kyle's Kitchen, 4018 Tennyson Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Wholly Cannoli, 22691 East Aurora Parkway, Aurora

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Ballmer Peak Distillery owners Austin Adamson and Eric Strom in front of their still.
Ballmer Peak Distillery owners Austin Adamson and Eric Strom in front of their still.
Linnea Covington

"Thanks to Ballmer Peak Distillery, Lakewood Has a Boozy Destination"

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week
Courtesy Jubilee Roasting Co.

"Aurora's Jubilee Roasting Co. Comes to Curtis Park"

Parmesan risotto rice balls will be on the opening menu at West Main Taproom + Grill.
Parmesan risotto rice balls will be on the opening menu at West Main Taproom + Grill.
Raemirue Photography

"New Parker Eatery Features 14ers and Chef Tyler Wiard"

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week
Courtesy The Berkshire/Facebook

"A Stapleton Pioneer Restaurant Will Close After Twelve Porky Years"

Inside The Feedery.
Inside The Feedery.
Mark Antonation

"Grow & Gather's Market, Farm and Restaurant Sprouts in Englewood"

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com. And watch for our roundup of all the January action at the end of the week.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

