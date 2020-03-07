 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
An uni hand roll at Tai Tai, one of this week's new restaurtants.
An uni hand roll at Tai Tai, one of this week's new restaurtants.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | March 7, 2020 | 6:04am
AA

The team behind Abejas in Golden unveiled Nosu Ramen this week, which ladles up five kinds of ramen as well as donburi bowls and small plates. Along with classic tonkotsu and miso ramen bowls, there's also duck ramen, shrimp and kimchi ramen and karaage (Japanese fried chicken) ramen. This makes the third Golden eatery for the Abejas group, which also operates SurMesa Taqueria inside Tributary Food Hall.

Lupita's, an Aurora favorite for Mexican food for 25 years, closed last March at 11809 East Colfax Avenue. Almost exactly a year later, the owners of El Coco Pirata launched a new restaurant called La Machaca de Mi Amá in the old Lupita's space; it specializes in the food of Culiacán, Sinaloa. While El Coco Pirata focuses on seafood and Sinaloa-style sushi, La Machaca covers more land-based, home-style fare, including breakfast dishes. Exact hours have not been posted, but more details (including menu items) can be found on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Here's a complete roundup of all the openings and closings this week, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Downpours Coffee, 1085 South Pearl Street
Joy Hill, 1229 South Broadway
La Machaca de Mi Amá, 11809 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
The Molecule Effect, 300 South Logan Street
Nosu Ramen, 700 12th Street, Golden
Tai Tai Japanese Hawaiian, 5078 East Hampden Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Four Barrel Bar & BBQ, 7702 Ralston Road, Arvada
Common Grounds Coffeehouse, 2139 West 44th Avenue
Rock Bottom Brewery, 14694 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Common Grounds took over an old radiator shop in Sunnyside and turned it into a roasting facility in the early 2000s before moving the coffee shop there in 2013.
Common Grounds took over an old radiator shop in Sunnyside and turned it into a roasting facility in the early 2000s before moving the coffee shop there in 2013.
Mark Antonation

"Common Grounds Closes After 28 Years Serving North Denver"

An uni hand roll at Tai Tai, one of this week's new restaurtants.
An uni hand roll at Tai Tai, one of this week's new restaurtants.
Mark Antonation

"Sushi Sasa Owner Wayne Conwell Opens Tai Tai at Happy Canyon"

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This WeekEXPAND
The Molecule Effect

"Molecule Effect Adds Second Cafe in Wash Park West"

From Poland with love.
From Poland with love.
Courtesy of Baba & Pop's Pierogi

"Baba & Pop's Adds Pierogies to Growing Aurora Food Scene"

Mason's Dumpling Shop in Aurora will open for reservations only beginning March 18.
Mason's Dumpling Shop in Aurora will open for reservations only beginning March 18.
Mike Mallory

"Now Taking Reservations: Mason's Dumpling Shop in Aurora"

Do you know of any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

