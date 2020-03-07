Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The team behind Abejas in Golden unveiled Nosu Ramen this week, which ladles up five kinds of ramen as well as donburi bowls and small plates. Along with classic tonkotsu and miso ramen bowls, there's also duck ramen, shrimp and kimchi ramen and karaage (Japanese fried chicken) ramen. This makes the third Golden eatery for the Abejas group, which also operates SurMesa Taqueria inside Tributary Food Hall.
Lupita's, an Aurora favorite for Mexican food for 25 years, closed last March at 11809 East Colfax Avenue. Almost exactly a year later, the owners of El Coco Pirata launched a new restaurant called La Machaca de Mi Amá in the old Lupita's space; it specializes in the food of Culiacán, Sinaloa. While El Coco Pirata focuses on seafood and Sinaloa-style sushi, La Machaca covers more land-based, home-style fare, including breakfast dishes. Exact hours have not been posted, but more details (including menu items) can be found on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Here's a complete roundup of all the openings and closings this week, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Downpours Coffee, 1085 South Pearl Street
Joy Hill, 1229 South Broadway
La Machaca de Mi Amá, 11809 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
The Molecule Effect, 300 South Logan Street
Nosu Ramen, 700 12th Street, Golden
Tai Tai Japanese Hawaiian, 5078 East Hampden Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Four Barrel Bar & BBQ, 7702 Ralston Road, Arvada
Common Grounds Coffeehouse, 2139 West 44th Avenue
Rock Bottom Brewery, 14694 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Common Grounds Closes After 28 Years Serving North Denver"
"Sushi Sasa Owner Wayne Conwell Opens Tai Tai at Happy Canyon"
"Molecule Effect Adds Second Cafe in Wash Park West"
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
"Baba & Pop's Adds Pierogies to Growing Aurora Food Scene"
"Now Taking Reservations: Mason's Dumpling Shop in Aurora"
Do you know of any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!