Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The team behind Abejas in Golden unveiled Nosu Ramen this week, which ladles up five kinds of ramen as well as donburi bowls and small plates. Along with classic tonkotsu and miso ramen bowls, there's also duck ramen, shrimp and kimchi ramen and karaage (Japanese fried chicken) ramen. This makes the third Golden eatery for the Abejas group, which also operates SurMesa Taqueria inside Tributary Food Hall.

Lupita's, an Aurora favorite for Mexican food for 25 years, closed last March at 11809 East Colfax Avenue. Almost exactly a year later, the owners of El Coco Pirata launched a new restaurant called La Machaca de Mi Amá in the old Lupita's space; it specializes in the food of Culiacán, Sinaloa. While El Coco Pirata focuses on seafood and Sinaloa-style sushi, La Machaca covers more land-based, home-style fare, including breakfast dishes. Exact hours have not been posted, but more details (including menu items) can be found on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Here's a complete roundup of all the openings and closings this week, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Downpours Coffee, 1085 South Pearl Street

Joy Hill, 1229 South Broadway

La Machaca de Mi Amá, 11809 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

The Molecule Effect, 300 South Logan Street

Nosu Ramen, 700 12th Street, Golden

Tai Tai Japanese Hawaiian, 5078 East Hampden Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Four Barrel Bar & BBQ, 7702 Ralston Road, Arvada

Common Grounds Coffeehouse, 2139 West 44th Avenue

Rock Bottom Brewery, 14694 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Common Grounds took over an old radiator shop in Sunnyside and turned it into a roasting facility in the early 2000s before moving the coffee shop there in 2013.

An uni hand roll at Tai Tai, one of this week's new restaurtants.

The Molecule Effect

From Poland with love.

Mason's Dumpling Shop in Aurora will open for reservations only beginning March 18.

