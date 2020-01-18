Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

As promised, the new owners of Cafe Marmotte converted the five-year-old French restaurant into an Italian bistro called Restaurant Olivia. Heather Morrison, Austin Carson and Ty Leon, who also run Bistro Georgette inside Avanti Food & Beverage, took over Cafe Marmotte last fall and continued to run it in that incarnation until December 31. After that, a quick conversion turned the place into a pasta hot spot, which debuted on January 15.

The downtown restaurant space at 1433 17th Street has proven tricky in recent years. Southern Hospitality, brought to town by singer Ryan Tedder and his father, made a go of it there from 2013 to 2017; after that, the building remained vacant for two years, until Rose & Thorn and its basement bar, the Double Barrel Club, opened last April. But a sign on the door and a message on the restaurant's answering machine indicate that the nine-month-old eatery is now closed. Rose & Thorn shared the St. Elmo building, built in 1896, with Sliceworks, which has been holding steady since 2014.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of January 13 to 19, 2020, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming changes:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

The Lake House Kitchen & Tavern, 8026 West Bowles Avenue

Restaurant Olivia, 290 South Downing Street

Tacos Al Chile and Broadway Gardens (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Rose & Thorn and the Double Barrel Club, 1433 17th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

Golden will soon be a little smokier, thanks to Roaming Buffalo.

Drew and Leah Watson are adding doughnuts to their repertoire.

A rendering of the new Denver Beer Co. location on South Downing Street.

Carne asada and pastor tacos with housemade salsas at Tacos Al Chile.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com.