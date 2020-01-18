 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

The owners of Bistro Georgette just launched Restaurant Olivia.
The owners of Bistro Georgette just launched Restaurant Olivia.
Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | January 18, 2020 | 6:59am
As promised, the new owners of Cafe Marmotte converted the five-year-old French restaurant into an Italian bistro called Restaurant Olivia. Heather Morrison, Austin Carson and Ty Leon, who also run Bistro Georgette inside Avanti Food & Beverage, took over Cafe Marmotte last fall and continued to run it in that incarnation until December 31. After that, a quick conversion turned the place into a pasta hot spot, which debuted on January 15.

The downtown restaurant space at 1433 17th Street has proven tricky in recent years. Southern Hospitality, brought to town by singer Ryan Tedder and his father, made a go of it there from 2013 to 2017; after that, the building remained vacant for two years, until Rose & Thorn and its basement bar, the Double Barrel Club, opened last April. But a sign on the door and a message on the restaurant's answering machine indicate that the nine-month-old eatery is now closed. Rose & Thorn shared the St. Elmo building, built in 1896, with Sliceworks, which has been holding steady since 2014.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of January 13 to 19, 2020, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming changes:

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Lake House Kitchen & Tavern, 8026 West Bowles Avenue
Restaurant Olivia, 290 South Downing Street
Tacos Al Chile and Broadway Gardens (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Rose & Thorn and the Double Barrel Club, 1433 17th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week
Courtesy Davies Locker/Facebook

"Davies Locker Will Close After 42 Years in the Same Family"

Golden will soon be a little smokier, thanks to Roaming Buffalo.
Golden will soon be a little smokier, thanks to Roaming Buffalo.
Danielle Lirette

"Roaming Buffalo Doubles Down With Upcoming Golden Smokehouse"

Drew and Leah Watson are adding doughnuts to their repertoire.
Drew and Leah Watson are adding doughnuts to their repertoire.
Courtesy Hops & Pie

"Hops & Pie Owners Will Launch Berkeley Donuts This Winter"

A rendering of the new Denver Beer Co. location on South Downing Street.
A rendering of the new Denver Beer Co. location on South Downing Street.
Denver Beer Co.

"Denver Beer Co. Will Take Over Maddie's Spot Near DU"

Carne asada and pastor tacos with housemade salsas at Tacos Al Chile.
Carne asada and pastor tacos with housemade salsas at Tacos Al Chile.
Mark Antonation

"Tacos al Pastor and Breakfast Burritos Come to Broadway Market"

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

