 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Sweetgreen opened in Cherry Creek earlier this month and debuted this shop in LoDo this week.EXPAND
Sweetgreen opened in Cherry Creek earlier this month and debuted this shop in LoDo this week.
Brittni Bell

Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | June 27, 2020 | 7:59am
AA

COVID-19 restriction are making it difficult for restaurants and bars to make money, since 50 percent capacity is the current law of the land (or at least Colorado), and many other revenue-generating attractions are off limits. Board Game Republic and 1Up Arcade Bar still sit idle because games can't be offered, while other small spaces like Hidden Idol and Armida's, a favorite among karaoke singers, have decided to close for good. Other recent pandemic-related closures include Chuy Fu's Baja Cantina and Blue Pebble, although both of those restaurants were in difficult locations that saw other eateries come and go in pre-coronavirus times.

Despite restrictions, Denver residents are starting to fill up patios and grab whatever tables are available around town. So new places continue to pop up, most recently Sweetgreen, a national salad chain that's now serving in Cherry Creek North and in LoDo.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of June 22 to 28. See our ongoing list of reopenings to see if your favorite is back.

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Happy Go Lucky (at Ace Eat Serve), 501 East 17th Avenue
Route 40 Cafe, 2550 East Colfax Avenue
Seoul ManDoo, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora
Stokes Poké, 5115 Morrison Road
Sweetgreen, 275 St. Paul Street and 1750 Wewatta Street
Tacos El Metata, 2060 South University Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Armida's Mexican Restaurant & Lounge, 840 Lincoln Street
Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive
Buchi Cafe Cubano, 2651 West 38th Avenue
Chuy Fu's Baja Cantina (two other locations remain open), 2100 16th Street
Frijoles Colorado Cuban Cafe, 12095 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood
Hidden Idol (Sunday, June 28), 2240 Clay Street
Old Major, 3316 Tejon Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Share the details in a comment, or send a note to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.