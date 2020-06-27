Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Sweetgreen opened in Cherry Creek earlier this month and debuted this shop in LoDo this week.

COVID-19 restriction are making it difficult for restaurants and bars to make money, since 50 percent capacity is the current law of the land (or at least Colorado), and many other revenue-generating attractions are off limits. Board Game Republic and 1Up Arcade Bar still sit idle because games can't be offered, while other small spaces like Hidden Idol and Armida's, a favorite among karaoke singers, have decided to close for good. Other recent pandemic-related closures include Chuy Fu's Baja Cantina and Blue Pebble, although both of those restaurants were in difficult locations that saw other eateries come and go in pre-coronavirus times.

Despite restrictions, Denver residents are starting to fill up patios and grab whatever tables are available around town. So new places continue to pop up, most recently Sweetgreen, a national salad chain that's now serving in Cherry Creek North and in LoDo.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of June 22 to 28. See our ongoing list of reopenings to see if your favorite is back.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Happy Go Lucky (at Ace Eat Serve), 501 East 17th Avenue

Route 40 Cafe, 2550 East Colfax Avenue

Seoul ManDoo, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora

Stokes Poké, 5115 Morrison Road

Sweetgreen, 275 St. Paul Street and 1750 Wewatta Street

Tacos El Metata, 2060 South University Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Armida's Mexican Restaurant & Lounge, 840 Lincoln Street

Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive

Buchi Cafe Cubano, 2651 West 38th Avenue

Chuy Fu's Baja Cantina (two other locations remain open), 2100 16th Street

Frijoles Colorado Cuban Cafe, 12095 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood

Hidden Idol (Sunday, June 28), 2240 Clay Street

Old Major, 3316 Tejon Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Share the details in a comment, or send a note to cafe@westword.com.