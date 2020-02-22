Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

McCoy's Restaurant maintains a decidedly old-school approach, with no website or Instagram account where influencers go to post their pancake pics. But even the most die-hard diner must eventually modernize, so McCoy's closed for a remodel in early January. Truckers, night owls and north Denver families are now welcome to return, though, as the 24-hour eatery unveiled its new look this week. McCoy's has earned several Best of Denver awards over the years, including best dinner after 1 a.m., best steak and eggs, and best 24/7 diner. The look may be new, but the restaurant is still the real McCoy.
Another Denver favorite, Hacienda Colorado, has teamed up with Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant (a Texas chain) to bring a collision of Mountain Mex and Tex-Mex to Wheat Ridge. On February 18, the two companies unveiled their two-story joint restaurant, where guests can get mesquite-grilled fajitas or Hacienda's Ultimate Burrito. Here's a peek at the complete menu, mashed up like a good guacamole.
Keep reading for our complete list of openings and closings for the week starting February 17, 2020, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Close Quarters, 415 South Cherokee Street
Flower Child, 3110 East First Avenue
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Northside Eatery + Market, 1691 Central Street
Room for Milly, 1615 Platte Street
Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado, 3298 Youngfield Street, Wheat Ridge
Restaurants Reopening This Week
McCoy's Restaurant (remodel), 4855 Federal Boulevard
Sojourners Coffee & Tea (new owner), 1501 South Holly Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Brio Tuscan Grille, 2500 East First Avenue
Max's Wine Dive, 696 Sherman Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Torpedo Coffee Owners Launch Close Quarters at Alameda Station"
"A New All-Day Restaurant and Market Adopts the Northside Name"
"Sojourners Coffee & Tea Reopens With New Owner"
"Room for Milly Fills Cocktail Void on Platte Street"
"Rosenberg's Founder Will Launch a Vintage Soda Shop"
Do you know of any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know with a comment or at cafe@westword.com.
