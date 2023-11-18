Seven New Restaurants and Bars Opened This Week

Other expansions include restaurateur Troy Guard's brunch concept HashTAG, which just added a location in Highlands Ranch; a third outpost will open in downtown Denver next year. And Istanbul Cafe, which serves Turkish pastries, coffee and other specialties, has opened its third spot, this one in ithe Highland neighborhood.
Those looking for an upscale, intimate experience can now book reservations for the Guest. Syd Younggreen and chef Brian De Souza started the concept as a pop-up out of their home before opening the Regular on Market Street this summer. Now, Guest dinners will take place in a separate space inside the Regular, with "a three-hour affair" where diners "let us take you on a journey," Younggreen told Westword.
After starting Funky Flame as a cottage-foods business in 2020, Allison Declercq, who's now partnered with husband Colton Steiner, has opened a permanent location in the former home of the N.O.S.H. The brightly colored cafe is dishing up breads, biscuits, cookies, breakfast sandwiches and wood-fired, Detroit-style pizza slices.
There is one closure to report this week: The Old Chicago in Broomfield has shuttered, leaving seventeen Colorado links remaining in this chain that was founded by Frank Day in Boulder in 1976.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- The founder of Oskar Blues is now a partner in a pickleball brand, with a location opening in Longmont November 18.
- Cocktail bar Pretty Neat is set to debut on South Broadway on Black Friday.
- Annette chef and owner Caroline Glover is opening a new cocktail bar in Stanley Marketplace.
- Next year, TRVE Brewing and Full Metal Burgers will add locations in the Mica RiNo building.
Keep reading for all the openings and closings this week:
Dave's Hot Chicken, 6515 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
Funky Flame, 4994 Lowell Street
The Guest, 1432 Market Street
HashTAG, 1485 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Istanbul Cafe, 3114 Zuni Street
My Boy Tony, 4280 Tennyson Street
Wing Shack, 2690 28th Street, Boulder
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Old Chicago, Broomfield
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
