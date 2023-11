Seven New Restaurants and Bars Opened This Week

click to enlarge My Boy Tony was named in honor of a friend of the owner who recently passed away. Adam Bove

click to enlarge Wing Shack's tenth location is in Boulder. Wing Shack

With new outlets from two chains, metro Denver has a double dose of chicken options to check out. Dave's Hot Chicken, aka the L.A.-born brand in which Drake is an investor, has added an outpost in Westminster, while Wing Shack, which is based in northern Colorado, is now slinging wings at a tenth location, this one in Boulder.Other expansions include restaurateur Troy Guard's brunch concept HashTAG, which just added a location in Highlands Ranch; a third outpost will open in downtown Denver next year . And Istanbul Cafe, which serves Turkish pastries, coffee and other specialties, has opened its third spot, this one in ithe Highland neighborhood.Those looking for an upscale, intimate experience can now book reservations for the Guest. Syd Younggreen and chef Brian De Souza started the concept as a pop-up out of their home before opening the Regular on Market Street this summer. Now, Guest dinners will take place in a separate space inside the Regular, with "a three-hour affair" where diners "let us take you on a journey," Younggreen toldAfter starting Funky Flame as a cottage-foods business in 2020, Allison Declercq, who's now partnered with husband Colton Steiner, has opened a permanent location in the former home of the N.O.S.H. The brightly colored cafe is dishing up breads, biscuits, cookies, breakfast sandwiches and wood-fired, Detroit-style pizza slices.Those looking to imbibe have a new place to go on Tennyson Street, where the owner of Berkeley Supply Company has opened My Boy Tony, a casual neighborhood bar serving beer, natural wine and classic cocktails.There is one closure to report this week: The Old Chicago in Broomfield has shuttered, leaving seventeen Colorado links remaining in this chain that was founded by Frank Day in Boulder in 1976.In other openings-and-closings news:Keep reading for all the openings and closings this week: Dave's Hot Chicken , 6515 West 104th Avenue, Westminster Funky Flame , 4994 Lowell Street The Guest , 1432 Market Street HashTAG , 1485 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch Istanbul Cafe , 3114 Zuni Street My Boy Tony , 4280 Tennyson Street Wing Shack , 2690 28th Street, BoulderOld Chicago, Broomfield*Or earlier, and not previously reported.