Openings & Closings

Seven New Restaurants and Bars Opened This Week

These spots are serving everything from Turkish pastries and breakfast sandwiches to hot chicken and natural wine.
November 18, 2023
Breakfast sandwiches are on the menu at Funky Flame's new home.
Breakfast sandwiches are on the menu at Funky Flame's new home. Funky Flame
With new outlets from two chains, metro Denver has a double dose of chicken options to check out. Dave's Hot Chicken, aka the L.A.-born brand in which Drake is an investor, has added an outpost in Westminster, while Wing Shack, which is based in northern Colorado, is now slinging wings at a tenth location, this one in Boulder.

Other expansions include restaurateur Troy Guard's brunch concept HashTAG, which just added a location in Highlands Ranch; a third outpost will open in downtown Denver next year. And Istanbul Cafe, which serves Turkish pastries, coffee and other specialties, has opened its third spot, this one in ithe Highland neighborhood.

Those looking for an upscale, intimate experience can now book reservations for the Guest. Syd Younggreen and chef Brian De Souza started the concept as a pop-up out of their home before opening the Regular on Market Street this summer. Now, Guest dinners will take place in a separate space inside the Regular, with "a three-hour affair" where diners "let us take you on a journey," Younggreen told Westword.

After starting Funky Flame as a cottage-foods business in 2020, Allison Declercq, who's now partnered with husband Colton Steiner, has opened a permanent location in the former home of the N.O.S.H. The brightly colored cafe is dishing up breads, biscuits, cookies, breakfast sandwiches and wood-fired, Detroit-style pizza slices.
click to enlarge seating inside a lounge area
My Boy Tony was named in honor of a friend of the owner who recently passed away.
Adam Bove
Those looking to imbibe have a new place to go on Tennyson Street, where the owner of Berkeley Supply Company has opened My Boy Tony, a casual neighborhood bar serving beer, natural wine and classic cocktails.

There is one closure to report this week: The Old Chicago in Broomfield has shuttered, leaving seventeen Colorado links remaining in this chain that was founded by Frank Day in Boulder in 1976.

In other openings-and-closings news:

Keep reading for all the openings and closings this week:
click to enlarge two plates of chicken wings
Wing Shack's tenth location is in Boulder.
Wing Shack
Restaurants and bars that opened this week*:
Dave's Hot Chicken, 6515 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
Funky Flame, 4994 Lowell Street
The Guest, 1432 Market Street
HashTAG, 1485 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Istanbul Cafe, 3114 Zuni Street
My Boy Tony, 4280 Tennyson Street
Wing Shack, 2690 28th Street, Boulder

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Old Chicago, Broomfield

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email c[email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
