Every Opening and Closing This Week: Ice Cream-Stuffed Doughnuts, Cajun Seafood and More

Yonutz got its start in South Florida and has been expanding ever since. Its first location in Colorado is now open in Greenwood Village, serving up its signature doughnuts and ice cream, as well as treats that combine the two, such as its Smash Doughnuts, which are stuffed with ice cream, smashed and hot-pressed before being loaded with toppings. Nearby, there's a new DTC outpost from the Alley, a bubble tea shop.
Another growing chain, Crisp & Green, founded in Minnesota, added a Boulder location to its lineup.
In Broomfield, Liang's Thai Food, which has a cart on the 16th Street Mall that often draws a long line, now has its own brick-and-mortar location.
more than three months after a car crashed into its building, causing damage that is still being repaired.
There's been some shuffling at Avanti Denver: Amá Modern Mexican is in, while Meta Asian Kitchen moved out to focus on its kitchen at Honor Farm in LoDo and the upcoming debut of its new concept, MAKfam, in Baker. Pho King Rapidos is set to take over its space.
Rounding out this week's additions are Crab & Shell Cajun Seafood on Colfax; new nightlife concept Villa on Market Street; and the Den, which bills itself as a "social lounge for families" that "aims to be an oasis, resource hub, and support system for anyone navigating the seldom discussed but often world-shattering shift that occurs when you become a parent," according to an opening announcements.
We also reported five more closures this week, including the surprise loss of a cheesesteak favorite downtown, Denver Ted's.
Honey B's Macarons closed after nine years in Highlands Ranch, and chef Alex Seidel's Roca's has shuttered just one year after it replaced the 35-year-old Frontroom Pizza in Lakewood. And the owners of two longtime staples, Piccolo in south Denver and Twin Dragon in Englewood, opted to retire.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Taco Uprising is planning to open in Five Points in June.
- The longtime chef for the Denver Nuggets is finalizing the menu for a new eatery at DIA.
- Catch up on all 25 new restaurants and bars that opened in April.
The Alley, 4940 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
Amá Modern Mexican at Avanti Denver, 3200 North Pecos Street
Asuka Ramen + Poke, 4011 South Broadway, Englewood
Crab & Shell Cajun Seafood, 2819 East Colfax Avenue
Crisp & Green, 1675 29th Street, Boulder
The Den, 2900 Zuni Street
Liang's Thai Food, 155 Nickle Street, Broomfield
Villa Denver, 1416 Market Street
Yonutz, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*
Chula, 3866 South Broadway, Englewood
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks, 2020 Lawrence Street
Honey B's Macarons, 40 Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
Meta Asian Kitchen at Avanti, 3200 North Pecos Street (moved to 1526 Blake Street)
Piccolo, 3563 South Monoco Street
Roca’s, 13795 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
Twin Dragon, 3021 South Broadway
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].