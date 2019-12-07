Every Restaurant and Bar Opening This Week

Coal Mine Kitchen uses activated charcoal to turn the rice black in its Coal Bowl.

Coal Mine Kitchen, the breakfast restaurant that uses activated charcoal to turn several of its dishes black, is now open in Littleton. Black-tinted dishes included the Coal Bowl, with black rice grits, and fried chicken served with a black waffle.

Littleton isn't the only suburb with something fun and new. In Parker, the Blu Note Bar & Grill is now dishing up New Orleans-style food and live jazz. Upcoming acts include Hazel Miller on December 13 and the Delta Sonics on December 14; the club's Facebook page lists more dates.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings (no closings!) for the week of December 2, 2019:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Blu Note Bar & Grill, 16900 Solar Circle, Parker

Coal Mine Kitchen, 9719 Coal Mine Avenue, Littleton

Daikon Banh Mi, 1805 29th Street, Boulder

For[a]ged, 1825 Blake Street

Thai Kun (inside Tributary Food Hall), 701 12th Street, Golden

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.