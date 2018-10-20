Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Denver's restaurant scene was a little slow this week, but up in Fort Collins, chef Kevin Grossi launched the Regional as a full brick-and-mortar restaurant after its two-year run as a counter-service operation inside Avanti Food & Beverage. Grossi is now serving an expanded menu of the regional American dishes that made his eatery a favorite at the LoHi food hall.
Back in Denver, there were a couple of shuffles on Larimer Street. American Bonded opened last spring with food truck J Street Kitchen as its culinary partner, but True West Kitchen has now taken over with a new menu. A few blocks away, there was a quick turnaround at the just-closed Phil's Place; new owner Leigh Jones and her partners launched the Embassy Tavern there on October 18, with new floors and a new bar top, among other minor changes.
And another neighborhood hangout is about to reopen: On Sunday, October 21, the Campus Lounge will be back in business at 701 South University Boulevard, under new owners who are returning the place to its sports-loving roots. Will the third time be the charm for this spot?
Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of October 15 through October 21, plus links to recent and upcoming openings.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Embassy Tavern (formerly Phil's Place), 3463 Larimer Street
The Regional, 130 South Mason Street, Fort Collins
Reunion Coffee House, 10601 Reunion Parkway, Commerce City
True West Kitchen (at American Bonded), 2706 Larimer Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Keep reading for more stories about openings and closings.
When we aren't busy covering openings and closings, we're still out there on the scene reporting Denver food news, whether it's a prestigious award for a local food author, the unfortunate car crash that closed an Aurora barbecue restaurant, or a big job change for one of the city's top chefs.
Have you spotted any openings or closings around town that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or drop an email to cafe@westword.com.
