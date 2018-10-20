Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Gary Garcia (second from left) closed Phil's Place earlier this month, and the Embassy Tavern has taken its place.

Denver's restaurant scene was a little slow this week, but up in Fort Collins, chef Kevin Grossi launched the Regional as a full brick-and-mortar restaurant after its two-year run as a counter-service operation inside Avanti Food & Beverage. Grossi is now serving an expanded menu of the regional American dishes that made his eatery a favorite at the LoHi food hall.

Back in Denver, there were a couple of shuffles on Larimer Street. American Bonded opened last spring with food truck J Street Kitchen as its culinary partner, but True West Kitchen has now taken over with a new menu. A few blocks away, there was a quick turnaround at the just-closed Phil's Place; new owner Leigh Jones and her partners launched the Embassy Tavern there on October 18, with new floors and a new bar top, among other minor changes.