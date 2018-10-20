 


Gary Garcia (second from left) closed Phil's Place earlier this month, and the Embassy Tavern has taken its place.
Gary Garcia (second from left) closed Phil's Place earlier this month, and the Embassy Tavern has taken its place.
Kenneth Hamblin III

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | October 20, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Denver's restaurant scene was a little slow this week, but up in Fort Collins, chef Kevin Grossi launched the Regional as a full brick-and-mortar restaurant after its two-year run as a counter-service operation inside Avanti Food & Beverage. Grossi is now serving an expanded menu of the regional American dishes that made his eatery a favorite at the LoHi food hall.

Back in Denver, there were a couple of shuffles on Larimer Street. American Bonded opened last spring with food truck J Street Kitchen as its culinary partner, but True West Kitchen has now taken over with a new menu. A few blocks away, there was a quick turnaround at the just-closed Phil's Place; new owner Leigh Jones and her partners launched the Embassy Tavern there on October 18, with new floors and a new bar top, among other minor changes. 

And another neighborhood hangout is about to reopen: On Sunday, October 21, the Campus Lounge will be back in business at 701 South University Boulevard, under new owners who are returning the place to its sports-loving roots. Will the third time be the charm for this spot?

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of October 15 through October 21, plus links to recent and upcoming openings.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Embassy Tavern (formerly Phil's Place), 3463 Larimer Street
The Regional, 130 South Mason Street, Fort Collins
Reunion Coffee House, 10601 Reunion Parkway, Commerce City
True West Kitchen (at American Bonded), 2706 Larimer Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Keep reading for more stories about openings and closings.

Broadway Market will soon open in the Golden Triangle neighborhood.
Broadway Market will soon open in the Golden Triangle neighborhood.
Broadway Market

"More Food Vendors Announced for Upcoming Broadway Market"

Try something new at Tokyo Premium Bakery
Try something new at Tokyo Premium Bakery
Mark Antonation

"Tokyo Premium Bakery Turns South Pearl Into Land of the Rising Bread"

More food halls will be joining Zeppelin Station in the coming year.
More food halls will be joining Zeppelin Station in the coming year.
Danielle Lirette

"A Complete Guide to Current and Upcoming Food Halls"

When we aren't busy covering openings and closings, we're still out there on the scene reporting Denver food news, whether it's a prestigious award for a local food author, the unfortunate car crash that closed an Aurora barbecue restaurant, or a big job change for one of the city's top chefs.

Have you spotted any openings or closings around town that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or drop an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

