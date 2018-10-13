Every Denver Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This week was definitely a good one to get your fill of French cuisine. Morin opened on Thursday at 15th and Wazee streets, serving artful constructions with distinct French influences...and some surprises. Foie gras, caviar and aligot — that sinful dish of whipped potatoes and cheese — can all be had here, but don't expect berets and baguettes. Instead, chef/partner Max MacKissock uses the food of his childhood as a springboard for original and fanciful creations.
If you're longing for that baguette, though, swing by Tokyo Premium Bakery on Old South Pearl Street for exquisite French bread and pastries made by a team of Japanese bakers. Other light and lovely, if less familiar, baked goods are also on offer.
Here's our complete list of all the bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of October 8-12, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Morin, 1600 15th Street
Nékter Juice Bar, 700 Colorado Boulevard
The Rotary (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Tokyo Premium Bakery, 1540 South Pearl Street
Restaurants and Bars Changing Names This Week*
Crush Pizza + Tap (from Denver Deep Dish), 1200 West 38th Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Spur Coffee Moves Into Former Home of Platform T on Lincoln Street"
"Well-Traveled Chef Adds the Rotary to Avanti Food & Beverage"
"The Transformation Is Complete: Morin Opens This Week"
"Denver Deep Dish Adds Styles, Changes Name to Crush Pizza & Tap"
Even with so many restaurant openings this year, there are certain dishes that are still hard to find in town. Khachapuri is one of them. The Georgian specialty that eats like a cross between thick-crust pizza and cheese fondue is a real rarity outside of Georgia and some Russian restaurants, but it's not too tricky to make at home, if you don't mind plunging your hands into some dough. Here's how we managed to bring a taste of the Asian country home.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
