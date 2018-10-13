Every Denver Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This week was definitely a good one to get your fill of French cuisine. Morin opened on Thursday at 15th and Wazee streets, serving artful constructions with distinct French influences...and some surprises. Foie gras, caviar and aligot — that sinful dish of whipped potatoes and cheese — can all be had here, but don't expect berets and baguettes. Instead, chef/partner Max MacKissock uses the food of his childhood as a springboard for original and fanciful creations.

If you're longing for that baguette, though, swing by Tokyo Premium Bakery on Old South Pearl Street for exquisite French bread and pastries made by a team of Japanese bakers. Other light and lovely, if less familiar, baked goods are also on offer.