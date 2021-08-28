Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 22-28

We also found Colfax & Ivy, a veteran-owned coffee shop named for its location in Park Hill. This spot opened in the spring, but it's planning a grand opening celebration this fall, when it will also add live music and local food showcases on Thursdays. The shop serves coffee from local roasters Sweet Bloom and Middlestate, as well as baked goods and a small menu of savory items. And while you snack, you can browse through the original and vintage merchandise sold in the front of the store.
Chili Shack opened a third location, bringing its lineup of fast-casual Mexican favorites and build-your-own burritos to the northern 'burbs.
Mono Mono, which specializes in Korean fried chicken, originated in New York City; local restaurateur JW Lee opened a Mono Mono location at 1550 Blake Street in March. Now Lee has added a second outpost in the City Park neighborhood, and his expansion plans don't stop here — a third location is in the works, though details on where it will be are under wraps.
One place fried chicken is off the table: Steuben's in Arvada, which shuttered on August 22. Owner Josh Wolkon cited a pandemic-driven re-evaluation of his company's business model as motivation, noting that he and his team will be refocusing on the original Steuben's location and its sister restaurant next door, Ace Eat Serve.
Here's the complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week:
Chili Shack, 2690 West 104th Avenue
Colfax & Ivy, 1475 Ivy Street
Mono Mono, 3014 East Colfax Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Steuben's, 7355 Ralston Road, Arvada
*Or earlier and not previously noted.
Know of something we missed? Let us know, cafe@westword.com.