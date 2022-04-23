Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, April 16-22

Blue Tile was also the only closing to report this week, while a trio of eateries debuted. In Greenwood Village, brothers Joshua and Ryan Carrera opened the brick-and-mortar location of Carrera's Tacos, which the two started as a catering business in 2019, then soon added a food truck. It specializes in California-style Mexican eats, including French fry-filled California burritos, fully loaded street fries and queso tacos with extra-crispy griddled Oaxaca cheese. The grand-opening celebration is Saturday, April 23.
Gaia Masala & Burger is now open at East Sixth Avenue and Grant Street, in the former home of Illegal Burger; there's another location in Boulder. This spot is open late (until 2 a.m. daily), serving a mashup of American, Indian and Mediterranean eats, including a tikka masala burger and wings with sauce choices like Aleppo pepper and peri peri.
Another out-of-state chain has opened its first location in the state, with the debut of San Francisco's Ike's Love & Sandwiches in Central Park. This outpost is owned by father-and-daughter franchisees Blair and Camille Woodfield, and the two plan to bring at least five stores to Denver. The menu includes over 700 sandwiches possibilities served with Ike’s Dirty Sauce spread baked right into the bread.
And in other openings news:
- A haunted gay pirate ship-themed tiki bar is coming to LoDo.
- Adobo's first stand-alone location is now serving New Mexican and Filipino eats.
- Hangry Ohana is making its way north with a Greenwood Village location coming soon.
Carrera's Tacos, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Gaia Masala & Burger, 609 Grant Street
Ike's Love & Sandwiches, 8300 East 36th Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Blue Tile Brewing, 1609 East 58th Avenue