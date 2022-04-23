Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, April 16-22

April 23, 2022 6:55AM

Carrera's queso tacos have extra crispy bits of Oaxaca cheese.
Carrera's queso tacos have extra crispy bits of Oaxaca cheese. Molly Martin
Blue Tile became the first brewery to close in 2022 when it shuttered its north Denver taproom, although the owner hopes to be able to reopen in a space in Englewood "as soon as we are able to do so," Nick Crown told Westword.

Blue Tile was also the only closing to report this week, while a trio of eateries debuted. In Greenwood Village, brothers Joshua and Ryan Carrera opened the brick-and-mortar location of Carrera's Tacos, which the two started as a catering business in 2019, then soon added a food truck. It specializes in California-style Mexican eats, including French fry-filled California burritos, fully loaded street fries and queso tacos with extra-crispy griddled Oaxaca cheese. The grand-opening celebration is Saturday, April 23.

Gaia Masala & Burger is now open at East Sixth Avenue and Grant Street, in the former home of Illegal Burger; there's another location in Boulder. This spot is open late (until 2 a.m. daily), serving a mashup of American, Indian and Mediterranean eats, including a tikka masala burger and wings with sauce choices like Aleppo pepper and peri peri.

Another out-of-state chain has opened its first location in the state, with the debut of San Francisco's Ike's Love & Sandwiches in Central Park. This outpost is owned by father-and-daughter franchisees Blair and Camille Woodfield, and the two plan to bring at least five stores to Denver. The menu includes over 700 sandwiches possibilities served with Ike’s Dirty Sauce spread baked right into the bread.

And in other openings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge IKE'S LOVE & SANDWICHES
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Carrera's Tacos, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Gaia Masala & Burger, 609 Grant Street
Ike's Love & Sandwiches, 8300 East 36th Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Blue Tile Brewing, 1609 East 58th Avenue
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation