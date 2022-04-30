Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, April 23-29

April 30, 2022 6:39AM

The slopper has landed in Denver with the opening of Fuel & Iron.
The week began with an unexpected closure when Sir, the gay bar that opened just three months ago in the former Vesta space in LoDo, announced that it had shuttered. "We quickly realized that the needs of the Denver community were different from what we knew about the Dallas community," says co-owner Trey Stewart, who also owns a gay bar in Dallas called Mr. Misster with his father, Travis. Sir may not be the last venture from the Stewarts in Colorado, though. Adds Trey Stewart: "We listened to the feedback that we got in Denver, learned a lot along the way and hope to make a comeback in the future with a better understanding of what Denver needs."

Also unexpected: the temporary closure of Ale House in the Highland neighborhood — especially considering how restaurants with rooftop bars typically draw crowds in the warmer months, and My Neighbor Felix just down Central Street is always hopping. The only sign of the closure so far is a message on the Ale House website that reads, "We are temporarily closed while we regroup. Thank you for your continued support."

Five new spots debuted this week, including the first bar and restaurant within a shooting range complex in the state. The Barrel Room at the Gallery Sportsman's Club and Range in Lakewood serves fare such as nachos and cheese curds along with boozy offerings — though mixing shooting with alcoholic beverages is not on the menu. The Gallery has a strict set of safety procedures in place to prevent patrons from vising the range after imbibing at the Barrel Room.

In Aurora, Filipino restaurant Manila Bay is now open in a building that was once a Village Inn. The menu includes dishes that are hard to find in the metro area, including lechon kewali (deep fried pork belly), kare kare (a Filipino stew with thick peanut sauce) made with either beef brisket and tripe or oxtail, and dinuguan (pork belly and offal in a blood stew).

After being forced out of its former Littleton location when its building was bought by AutoNation, Old Santa Fe Express Mexican Grill is back in a new spot in the Woodlawn Shopping Center. It's still waiting for its liquor license, but will soon be serving margaritas alongside its lineup of Mexican eats. While Welton Street Cafe is still a long way from opening in its new spot on Welton Street, it's currently offering takeout from 2288 California Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Joshua Pollack, the owner of Rosenberg's Bagels, Famous Original J's and Lou's Italian Specialties, has expanded his Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group with the addition of a second outpost of Sherry's Soda Shoppe in Boulder.

In LoDo, the Pueblo-themed Fuel & Iron opened in the historic building that was most recently Brass Tacks. It's serving slopper sliders, loaded grinders and plenty of Pueblo-sourced cheese, charcuterie and produce including — yes — lots of Pueblo green chiles. Also coming soon to the space: a haunted gay pirate ship-themed tiki bar called Hell or High Water that will open in the mezzanine.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the full list of metro-area openings and closings this week:
Restaurant and bars opening this week:*

Fuel & Iron, 1526 Blake Street
The Barrel Room at the Gallery Sportsman's Club & Range, 1350 Colorado Mills Parkway, Lakewood
Manila Bay, 13800 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Old Santa Fe Express Mexican Grille, 1500 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
Sherry’s Soda Shoppe, 1087 13th Street, Boulder

Restaurants and bars temporarily reopening this week:

Welton Street Cafe, 2288 California Street

Restaurants and bars temporarily closing this week:

Ale House, 2501 16th Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:

Sir, 1822 Blake Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email us, [email protected].
