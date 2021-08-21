Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 15-21

August 21, 2021

Zaidy's made a triumphant return in a new location on August 17.
Zaidy's made a triumphant return in a new location on August 17. Jeff Fierberg
Zaidy's made a triumphant return in a new location on August 17.
Zaidy's made a triumphant return in a new location on August 17.
Jeff Fierberg
While we made it through the past week without a closing, one is coming on Sunday: West Flanders Brewing in Boulder will serve its last beer on August 22.

But in Denver, it's all about celebrating something old and something new. Zaidy's Deli, which was founded in 1985 and closed its Cherry Creek location in October 2020, has new owners and a new space in the Hilltop neighborhood that opened on August 17. The return was celebrated by regulars who filed in to order old favorites like matzoh ball soup and pastrami on rye, along with new items like fresh-baked bagels.

Tennyson Street has a brand-new addition: Lucy's Burger Bar, which is serving up Juicy Lucys, the cheese-stuffed burgers that originated in Minneapolis. Owner Michelle "Meesh" McGlone and partner Nate Collis are both from Minneapolis, and Collis worked for six years at Matt's Bar & Grill, the Twin Cities institution where the Lucy's concept originated, so this is a true taste of the original recipe for the regional specialty.

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening this week in metro Denver:
Simple toppings let the cheese-stuffed patty shine at Lucy's Burger Bar.
Simple toppings let the cheese-stuffed patty shine at Lucy's Burger Bar.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Beyond Thai, 1030 East 22nd Avenue
Lucy's Burger Bar, 4018 Tennyson Street
The Sportsbook Bar & Grill, 52 West Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
Zaidy's Deli & Bakery, 600 South Holly Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email us at cafe@westword.com.
