Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 27-September 2

click to enlarge Hot-Chick-A-Latte closed on August 28. Courtesy of Christina Stephens

August was a big month for restaurant openings in metro Denver , with five debuting in the last week of the month alone, most of them outside city limits.A new food hall is now open in Aurora: Parkside Eatery currently has two food vendors, Gina's Kitchen Delights (which is gluten-free and vegan) and Taco Choi (which serves Korean tacos), as well as the Central Bar. More vendors will be added in the coming weeks, including a third outpost of Lucky Bird.French bakery La Belle opened in Greenwood Village. The concept, from French-born chef Jullien Renaut, began as a wholesale bakery, but the new location is geared toward the public, and Renaut plans to open more outposts in the future.Highlands Ranch is home to the third Teriyaki Madness location from former financier-turned-franchisee Qing Hammell, who signed a six-unit deal with the growing chain.Local Ziggi's Coffee franchisees Natalie Lord and Zdenek Dendis added their third location in West Arvada, which is complete with a drive-thru. It's planning a September 17 grand opening with a free 16-ounce drink of choice for guests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.The only opening this week in Denver proper is an upscale bar in Cherry Creek. Derecho serves cocktails, old-world wines and Spanish tapas from former 9th Door chef Kevin Marquet.And there's just one closing to report. Following a tough run after taking over bikini barista concept Hot-Chick-A-Latte in 2019, Christina Stephens closed up shop on August 28 , though she retained ownership of the brand in hopes of bringing it back in a new location one day. A different (non-bikini-clad) coffee brand will open in its place.In other openings-and-closings news:Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week: Derecho , 2817 East Third Avenue La Belle French Bakery , 8547 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village Parkside Eatery , 14515 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora Teriyaki Madness , 1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch Ziggi's Coffee , 18168 West 92nd Lane, ArvadaHot-Chick-A-Latte, 4736 East Colfax Avenue*Or earlier and not previously reported.