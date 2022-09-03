Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 27-September 2

September 3, 2022 7:13AM

Parkside Eatery is now open.
Parkside Eatery is now open. Milander White
August was a big month for restaurant openings in metro Denver, with five debuting in the last week of the month alone, most of them outside city limits.

A new food hall is now open in Aurora: Parkside Eatery currently has two food vendors, Gina's Kitchen Delights (which is gluten-free and vegan) and Taco Choi (which serves Korean tacos), as well as the Central Bar. More vendors will be added in the coming weeks, including a third outpost of Lucky Bird.

French bakery La Belle opened in Greenwood Village. The concept, from French-born chef Jullien Renaut, began as a wholesale bakery, but the new location is geared toward the public, and Renaut plans to open more outposts in the future.

Highlands Ranch is home to the third Teriyaki Madness location from former financier-turned-franchisee Qing Hammell, who signed a six-unit deal with the growing chain.

Local Ziggi's Coffee franchisees Natalie Lord and Zdenek Dendis added their third location in West Arvada, which is complete with a drive-thru. It's planning a September 17 grand opening with a free 16-ounce drink of choice for guests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The only opening this week in Denver proper is an upscale bar in Cherry Creek. Derecho serves cocktails, old-world wines and Spanish tapas from former 9th Door chef Kevin Marquet.

And there's just one closing to report. Following a tough run after taking over bikini barista concept Hot-Chick-A-Latte in 2019, Christina Stephens closed up shop on August 28, though she retained ownership of the brand in hopes of bringing it back in a new location one day. A different (non-bikini-clad) coffee brand will open in its place.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge
Hot-Chick-A-Latte closed on August 28.
Courtesy of Christina Stephens

Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Derecho, 2817 East Third Avenue
La Belle French Bakery, 8547 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Parkside Eatery, 14515 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Teriyaki Madness, 1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Ziggi's Coffee, 18168 West 92nd Lane, Arvada

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Hot-Chick-A-Latte, 4736 East Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation