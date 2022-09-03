Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 27-September 2

A new food hall is now open in Aurora: Parkside Eatery currently has two food vendors, Gina's Kitchen Delights (which is gluten-free and vegan) and Taco Choi (which serves Korean tacos), as well as the Central Bar. More vendors will be added in the coming weeks, including a third outpost of Lucky Bird.
French bakery La Belle opened in Greenwood Village. The concept, from French-born chef Jullien Renaut, began as a wholesale bakery, but the new location is geared toward the public, and Renaut plans to open more outposts in the future.
Highlands Ranch is home to the third Teriyaki Madness location from former financier-turned-franchisee Qing Hammell, who signed a six-unit deal with the growing chain.
Local Ziggi's Coffee franchisees Natalie Lord and Zdenek Dendis added their third location in West Arvada, which is complete with a drive-thru. It's planning a September 17 grand opening with a free 16-ounce drink of choice for guests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The only opening this week in Denver proper is an upscale bar in Cherry Creek. Derecho serves cocktails, old-world wines and Spanish tapas from former 9th Door chef Kevin Marquet.
And there's just one closing to report. Following a tough run after taking over bikini barista concept Hot-Chick-A-Latte in 2019, Christina Stephens closed up shop on August 28, though she retained ownership of the brand in hopes of bringing it back in a new location one day. A different (non-bikini-clad) coffee brand will open in its place.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- We rounded up all of the August openings and closings in our Restaurant Roll Call.
- Little India offshoot Lil Coffea Shop will slowly take over Keith's Coffee on South Downing Street.
- Get a first look at Mr. Oso's second location in Wash Park, which opened August 20.
- Learn more about the people behind Stone Cellar Bistro, a fine-dining concept that recently opened in Arvada.
- September 4 is the last day for the Preservery, but its owners are turning their attention toward feeding those in need via the Preservery Foundation.
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*
Derecho, 2817 East Third Avenue
La Belle French Bakery, 8547 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Parkside Eatery, 14515 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Teriyaki Madness, 1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Ziggi's Coffee, 18168 West 92nd Lane, Arvada
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Hot-Chick-A-Latte, 4736 East Colfax Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].