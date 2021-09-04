Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 29-September 4

While restoring the historic sign at the Brandin' Iron at 8600 East Colfax Avenue, Glass Arrow Coffee founder Jeff "JJ" Bebout realized that the empty office of the hotel would make a great coffee shop. After months of work, the coffee's finally on, and Bebout hopes it will become a space for building community in the neighborhood.
In DTC, it's gluten-free beer that's now on offer at Holidaily's new taproom, which has a dog-friendly patio. Meanwhile, the focus is on spirits at Deviation Distillery's new space at the Dairy Block.
Booze is also on the menu at Birdcall's latest location in Cherry Hills — the sixth in Colorado (two more locations are set to open in Arizona in 2022) and the first to include a full bar.
In Aurora, Q's Quisine debuted as the brick-and-mortar location of a popular food truck. The restaurant is dishing out plates of pulled pork, catfish and turkey legs along with sides like collards, dirty rice and hot-water cornbread.
And a longtime restaurateur just launched a new concept: Troy Guard's Tiny Giant Sushi is now open at the Milepost Zero food hall at McGregor Square near Coors Field.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week:
Birdcall, 4995 East Hampden Avenue (Aug 30 - full bar)
Deviation Distilling, 1821 Blake Street
Glass Arrow Coffee, 8600 East Colfax Avenue
Holidaily Brewing Company, 5370 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard
Nelly's Kitchen, 3743 Federal Boulevard
Q's Quisine, 5428 South Parker Road, Aurora
The Red Barber, 3770 Walnut Street
Tiny Giant, 1901 Wazee Street
Xatrucho at Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
West Flanders, 1125 Pearl Street, Boulder
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Let us know, cafe@westword.com.