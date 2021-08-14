Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 8-14

Just three blocks to the west, the location that was once Bellwether before being transformed into Horror Bar celebrated a Friday the 13th resurrection as Slashers. The former operator, who faced sexual harassment allegations, is no longer associated with the concept and the space has gotten some major upgrades, including a new AV system and double the seats and number of televisions that will screen horror flicks and cult classics nightly at 7 p.m.
Over in the Cole neighborhood, sports bar Clove Pizzeria & Tap is now serving up pies, wings, subs and more, along with such games as darts, bags and pool.
Federales, the taco and tequila bar from Chicago-based restaurant group Four Cornersm, debuted in RiNo, bringing its signature $10 Ring the Bell ice-glass shots to the neighborhood — for better or worse. Nearby, rooftop bar The Red Barber opened at the new Catbird hotel, which is set to open later this month. And inside The Source, soft serve, cookies and Thai buns made a comeback as Melted reopened with new general manager and pastry chef Alayna Buster at the helm.
In brewery news, Alpine Dog, which is in search of a new space, vacated its home on Ogden, making way for Crazy Mountain to move in.
Here's our list of every restaurant and bar opening and closing this week:
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*
Clove Pizzeria & Tap, 2222 Bruce Randolph Avenue
Federales, 2901 Larimer Street
The Red Barber, 3770 Walnut Street
Slashers, 5126 East Colfax Avenue
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
Melted, 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Alpine Dog, 1505 Ogden Street
Hank's Texas Barbecue, 5410 East Colfax Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email cafe@westword.com.