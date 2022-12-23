Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 17-23

December 23, 2022 7:45AM

At Lee's Sandwiches, you can get banh mi from a drive thru.
At Lee's Sandwiches, you can get banh mi from a drive thru. Molly Martin
Heading into the last week of the year, the list of restaurants that just opened is heavy on chains making their debut in the Denver market.

Lee's Sandwiches, which originated in California and bills itself as the world's biggest banh mi chain, opened its first location in the city. It's decked out with a drive-thru, but our first taste of its sandwiches left us hungry for other banh mi options in the area.

While Korean fried chicken was big in Denver in 2022, Korean hot dogs are poised to be hot in 2023. The latest eatery specializing in this dish is Myungrang, a Korean brand that offers rice-battered dogs in variations like squid ink and mozzarella and potato.

Poke may have peaked years ago, but yet another brand specializing in the dish just made its way to Colorado. Pokeworks, which was founded in 2015 in Manhattan, is now serving bowls, salads and more in Greenwood Village.

Chicago-based Sweet Basil Cafe has also moved into the state. Its new Aurora location serves a menu packed with comfort foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

One more familiar addition: Cafe Rio, which opened its eighth metro-area outpost in Highlands Ranch.
click to enlarge
Simon Lagos has owned Cherry Bean since 2015.
Cherry Bean
With the help of longtime customer-turned-business-partner Charlie Bibilos, Cherry Bean owner Simon Lagos opened a second location of his cafe on Broadway, in the former Amethyst space. Like the original, it offers many Latin American specialties, but this addition also has a liquor license, which means you can get options such as coquito spiked with booze.

And just in time for the coldest months of winter, Volcano Ramen is now open in Westminster.

While there was only one closure to report this week — Cajun Haus on South Federal — there are five coming soon that should be on your radar.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened this week:
click to enlarge
The first Cafe Rio opened in Utah in 1997.
Cafe Rio

Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 9215 South Broadway, Highlands Ranch
Cherry Bean, 1111 Broadway
Lee's Sandwiches, 2905 West Alameda Avenue
Myungrang Hotdog, 2623 South Parker Road, Aurora
Pokeworks, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Sweet Basil Cafe, 6105 South Main Street, Aurora
Volcano Ramen, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Cajun Haus, 1225 South Federal Boulevard

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation