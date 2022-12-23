Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 17-23

Lee's Sandwiches, which originated in California and bills itself as the world's biggest banh mi chain, opened its first location in the city. It's decked out with a drive-thru, but our first taste of its sandwiches left us hungry for other banh mi options in the area.
While Korean fried chicken was big in Denver in 2022, Korean hot dogs are poised to be hot in 2023. The latest eatery specializing in this dish is Myungrang, a Korean brand that offers rice-battered dogs in variations like squid ink and mozzarella and potato.
Poke may have peaked years ago, but yet another brand specializing in the dish just made its way to Colorado. Pokeworks, which was founded in 2015 in Manhattan, is now serving bowls, salads and more in Greenwood Village.
Chicago-based Sweet Basil Cafe has also moved into the state. Its new Aurora location serves a menu packed with comfort foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
One more familiar addition: Cafe Rio, which opened its eighth metro-area outpost in Highlands Ranch.
opened a second location of his cafe on Broadway, in the former Amethyst space. Like the original, it offers many Latin American specialties, but this addition also has a liquor license, which means you can get options such as coquito spiked with booze.
And just in time for the coldest months of winter, Volcano Ramen is now open in Westminster.
While there was only one closure to report this week — Cajun Haus on South Federal — there are five coming soon that should be on your radar.
- We got a taste of Reckless Noodles, a new Cap Hill eatery, and found some standout dishes.
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 9215 South Broadway, Highlands Ranch
Cherry Bean, 1111 Broadway
Lee's Sandwiches, 2905 West Alameda Avenue
Myungrang Hotdog, 2623 South Parker Road, Aurora
Pokeworks, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Sweet Basil Cafe, 6105 South Main Street, Aurora
Volcano Ramen, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Cajun Haus, 1225 South Federal Boulevard
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
