Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 5-11

And longtime restaurateur Frank Day, the owner of Humboldt Kitchen + Bar and Stout Street Social in Denver as well as co-owner of José Muldoon's, Colorado Craft and Mackenzie’s Chophouse in the Springs, introduced Fillmore Pizza Kitchen inside the Best Western Plus Fillmore Inn in Colorado Springs. Appetizers such as meatball sliders, wings and spinach artichoke dip are on the menu, alongside hand-tossed pizzas, calzones and pasta.
Growing fast-food fried chicken chain Birdcall debuted its first standalone location in Boulder (an outpost in a Boulder Whole Foods opened in November), which features its largest bar yet.
Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen opened in Greenwood Village, where it's offering a new lunch option to the Tech Center crowd; it's open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There's a new addition at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, too. Churreria de Madrid is serving a classic Spanish combo: churros and chocolate.
GC Lounge opened in Uptown on December 8 with four Trackman golf simulators and a country club-inspired menu from executive chef Toby Prout. “I’ve worked for a number of outstanding local restaurants, but this may be one of my most exciting ventures yet,” Prout says.
But while the dining scene has seen some gains, it's registered losses, too.
On December 9, Tacos la Tapatia in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood announced its temporary closure until spring 2022, though it will still offer catering while the restaurant is shut.
And the former VFW building on South Broadway is once again empty: Piante Pizza moved out at the end of November. Its Breckenridge location is still open, though, and it "will have more updates in the coming weeks," according to an Instagram post announcing the closure.
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing in metro Denver this week:
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
