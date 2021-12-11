Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 5-11

December 11, 2021 5:20AM

A club sandwich and John Daly cocktail at GC Lounge.
Colorado Springs just got two more pizza options, courtesy of Denver-based outfits. Local chain Mici added its second location in the city, its first outpost that is delivery and carryout only. "We’ve come to realize the value of a fast and easy carryout and delivery model — giving us the ability to serve these generations-old recipes conveniently in today's modern world," says founder and partner Jeff Miceli. The company also recently announced its first Mici franchise deal, a thirty-unit agreement in Phoenix.

And longtime restaurateur Frank Day, the owner of Humboldt Kitchen + Bar and Stout Street Social in Denver as well as co-owner of José Muldoon's, Colorado Craft and Mackenzie’s Chophouse in the Springs, introduced Fillmore Pizza Kitchen inside the Best Western Plus Fillmore Inn in Colorado Springs. Appetizers such as meatball sliders, wings and spinach artichoke dip are on the menu, alongside hand-tossed pizzas, calzones and pasta.

Growing fast-food fried chicken chain Birdcall debuted its first standalone location in Boulder (an outpost in a Boulder Whole Foods opened in November), which features its largest bar yet.

Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen opened in Greenwood Village, where it's offering a new lunch option to the Tech Center crowd; it's open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There's a new addition at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, too. Churreria de Madrid is serving a classic Spanish combo: churros and chocolate.

GC Lounge opened in Uptown on December 8 with four Trackman golf simulators and a country club-inspired menu from executive chef Toby Prout. “I’ve worked for a number of outstanding local restaurants, but this may be one of my most exciting ventures yet,” Prout says.

But while the dining scene has seen some gains, it's registered losses, too.

On December 9, Tacos la Tapatia in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood announced its temporary closure until spring 2022, though it will still offer catering while the restaurant is shut.

And the former VFW building on South Broadway is once again empty: Piante Pizza moved out at the end of November. Its Breckenridge location is still open, though, and it "will have more updates in the coming weeks," according to an Instagram post announcing the closure.


Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing in metro Denver this week:
click to enlarge FILLMORE PIZZA KITCHEN
Fillmore Pizza Kitchen
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Birdcall, 1675 29th Street, Boulder
Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen, 9555 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Churreria de Madrid, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Fillmore Pizza Kitchen, 3150 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs
GC Lounge, 1210 East 17th Avenue
Mici, 9275 North Union Boulevard #140, Colorado Springs

Restaurants closing this week:*

Piante Pizza, 1350 South Broadway

Restaurants closing temporarily this week:*

Tacos la Tapatia, 4535 Thompson Court

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Let us know, [email protected].
