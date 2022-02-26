Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, February 19-25

February 26, 2022 5:53AM

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls is now open in Cherry Creek.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls/Instagram
Texas transplants rejoiced (and waited in an hours-long line) this week when Whataburger opened its first location in Colorado since the 1970s. The chain is planning to bring two more outposts to Colorado Springs but has not announced any in Denver — yet.

Up in Greeley, WeldWerks Brewing debuted its in-house restaurant, the Annex. Chef Tim Meador is offering not just burgers and salads, but more elevated food than what's found at most breweries, with such dishes as Spanish calamari with romesco sauce; pork belly steamed buns with togarashi slaw; and yakitori skewers with tofu, a teriyaki glaze and Hazel Dell mushrooms.

Rounding out the openings was Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, now open in Cherry Creek. This is the 21st location for the chain, which got its start as a lobster shack in Annapolis in 2014. Its lobsters are shipped in directly from Maine, and there are six rolls to choose from, including the classic chilled version with mayo and lemon butter and the warm Connecticut style tossed in butter.

The week also brought three closures, though two were not a surprise. Deep Roots Winery had announced earlier this month that it would be throwing a final farewell for its LoDo location on February 19, citing challenges from the pandemic, including a decline in tourism downtown, as the reason for the closing. The winery is refocusing its efforts on its RiNo location, at 2875 Blake Street.

And in January, Chocolate Lab had announced that it would be closing, as well. The chocolate-centric eatery served its last meal on February 19, though owner Phil Simonson says he is hoping to reopen in a new location.

Unexpectedly, the Crock Spot announced the immediate shuttering of its Park Hill location, though its Sunnyside outpost at 4045 Pecos Street (and its food truck) are still crockin'.

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
MOLLY MARTIN
Phil Simonson, owner of Chocolate Lab, is still searching for a new location.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

The Annex at WeldWerks, 508 8th Avenue, Greeley
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, 2415 East Second Avenue
Whataburger, 1310 Interquest Parkway, Colorado Springs

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Chocolate Lab, 2504 East Colfax Avenue
The Crock Spot, 2878 Fairfax Street
Deep Roots Winery LoDo, 1516 Wazee Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor.
Contact: Molly Martin

