Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, February 5-11

Ten restaurants and bars debuted this week, including two of our most anticipated additions of 2022: Chez Maggy and Water Grill.
Located inside Denver's first Thompson Hotel, Chez Maggy — from celebrity chef Ludo Lefebrve — is a French brasserie with some Colorado twists, like the chilaquiles on the brunch menu and the tartare made with bison instead of beef. When we spoke with Lefebvre last September about the restaurant — his first outside of Colorado — he promised "lots of French butter" and "a kickass burger you'll have to eat with a knife and fork." And he's delivered, though that Burger à la Francaise does come with a $27 price tag.
Pricey menu items, including the $34 fish and chips, can also be found just a block away at Water Grill, which opened on February 9. This seafood concept, which got its start in Los Angeles in 1989 and is owned by King's Seafood Company, is destined to be a favorite for special occasions. But the owners had better hope Denverites have a lot of celebrating to do in order to keep the massive, 200-seat restaurant busy.
Fried chicken is having a big week with the opening of a new location of the Post Chicken & Beer in the former Lola space in LoHi and a second outpost of Chicken Rebel in Westminster, which is decked out with a drive-thru — the first we know of where you can get chicken and waffles without leaving your car. And Congress Park is now home to a second Billy's Inn, which is serving up the same Baja-inspired cuisine as the original, which has been open in north Denver since 1933.
There was a big comeback this week, as well: After nearly two years, Mountain Sun in Boulder has reopened, leaving Denver's Vine Street as the only eatery from owner Kevin Daly that has yet to start serving again. In September, Daly told Westword he plans to bring Vine Street back this summer.
News of two surprising closures came this week, too. Following its recent sale to Monster Energy in a deal that did not include its restaurants but did include its Boulder taproom, that Oskar Blues location is now closed. Paxti's in Cherry Creek shuttered, too, announcing that its building has been sold to a developer. The Chicago deep-dish pizza chain still has locations in Englewood and Denver's Uptown.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing in metro Denver this week:
Billy's Inn, 1222 Madison Street
Chez Maggy, 1616 Market Street
Chicken Rebel, 10448 Town Center Drive, Westminster
Factory Fashion, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Five Nines, 233 Clayton Street
Georgia Boys, 2473 West 28th Street, Greeley
In-N-Out, 111 East 136th Street, Thornton
Native Foods, 9996 Common Street, Lone Tree
The Post Chicken & Beer, 1575 Boulder Street
Water Grill, 1691 Market Street
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
Mountain Sun, 1535 Pearl Street
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Oskar Blues Taproom, 921 Pearl Street, Boulder
Paxti's Pizza, 185 Steele Street
What did we miss? Post a comment or email us at [email protected]