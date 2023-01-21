Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, January 14-20

There's been more shuffling at Zeppelin Station, the RiNo food hall that went through a major reboot in September. Out is Soi Kowboi, which is planning to move into American Bonded when it reopens under new ownership next month. Taking its place is Cirque Kitchen, which chef Brandon Becker launched as a food truck in 2017. The truck will continue to operate, as well.
The rest of this week's six openings, like many recent debuts, are in the suburbs. Broomfield has two new eateries: Tu's Kitchen, which serves Vietnamese cuisine, including a large selection of vegetarian options; and Kirin Hot Pot, where you can load up on all-you-can-eat hot pot (limited to two hours) with eight broths to choose from, including kimchi, truffle and tomato.
Tofu Story, which also has a location in Queens, New York, opened in Aurora. It specializes in soon tofu, a spicy stew, but also has a large selection of other appetizers and house specialties.
There were no closings this week, but we checked in with Los Cabos, the longest-running Peruvian restaurant in Denver, which has been shuttered since a late November fire. The owners are working to reopen it, though they're not sure when they'll be back in business.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- While Melody Market in Five Points will shutter by the end of the month after just one year in business, another maret, Bread & Butter Bodega, recently debuted nearby, on the south side of 26th Street between Lawrence and Arapahoe.
- Also closing soon: the Jamaican-inspired Wah Gwaan Brewing, which announced that its last day will be January 31.
Campfire Lakewood, 840 Tabor Street, Lakewood
Cirque Kitchen, 3501 Wazee Street
Kirin Hot Pot, 6600 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails, 3333 East Colfax Avenue
Tofu Story, 2060 South Havana Street, Aurora
Tu’s Kitchen, 6500 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].