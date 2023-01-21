Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, January 14-20

January 21, 2023 7:42AM

Los Cabos is closed following a November fire. Tom Hellauer
We didn't have to wait long for one of the most anticipated openings of the year. On January 18, chef Bo Porytko debuted his Eastern European fine-dining eatery Molotov Kitschen. For a taste of what he's serving, see our sneak peek at this cozy spot that's already getting a lot of buzz.

There's been more shuffling at Zeppelin Station, the RiNo food hall that went through a major reboot in September. Out is Soi Kowboi, which is planning to move into American Bonded when it reopens under new ownership next month. Taking its place is Cirque Kitchen, which chef Brandon Becker launched as a food truck in 2017. The truck will continue to operate, as well.

The rest of this week's six openings, like many recent debuts, are in the suburbs. Broomfield has two new eateries: Tu's Kitchen, which serves Vietnamese cuisine, including a large selection of vegetarian options; and Kirin Hot Pot, where you can load up on all-you-can-eat hot pot (limited to two hours) with eight broths to choose from, including kimchi, truffle and tomato.

Tofu Story, which also has a location in Queens, New York, opened in Aurora. It specializes in soon tofu, a spicy stew, but also has a large selection of other appetizers and house specialties.

There were no closings this week, but we checked in with Los Cabos, the longest-running Peruvian restaurant in Denver, which has been shuttered since a late November fire. The owners are working to reopen it, though they're not sure when they'll be back in business.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge
The Pysanky cocktail from Molotov, which opened January 18.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Campfire Lakewood, 840 Tabor Street, Lakewood
Cirque Kitchen, 3501 Wazee Street
Kirin Hot Pot, 6600 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails, 3333 East Colfax Avenue
Tofu Story, 2060 South Havana Street, Aurora
Tu’s Kitchen, 6500 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield

