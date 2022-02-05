Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, January 29-February 4

It was a fairly stable week in the Denver dining scene, with just a handful of openings to report — but there's an important one happening on Saturday, February 5. After a slight delay in order to give staff more time to train, Billy's Inn will debut in its new Congress Park location at 1222 Madison Street (the former home of TAG Burger Bar).
\
Like the original Billy's, which has been serving north Denver since 1933, Billy's Congress Park will serve a Baja-inspired menu and plenty of agave spirits — over 100 of them, plus twelve beers on tap.
Rounding out the openings this week are second locations for two concepts: Max Taps has added an outpost in Centennial and Pierogies Factory is now serving eats in Littleton (though it's still waiting on permanent signage).
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening this week (there were no reported closures):
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*
Max Taps, 11405 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial
Pierogies Factory, 7961 S Broadway, Littleton
Pickleball Food Pub, 7647 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
Puerto Nayarit, 2996 West Jewell Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email us, [email protected].