Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, January 29-February 4

It was a fairly stable week in the Denver dining scene, with just a handful of openings to report — but there's an important one happening on Saturday, February 5. After a slight delay in order to give staff more time to train, Billy's Inn will debut in its new Congress Park location at 1222 Madison Street (the former home of TAG Burger Bar).Like the original Billy's, which has been serving north Denver since 1933, Billy's Congress Park will serve a Baja-inspired menu and plenty of agave spirits — over 100 of them, plus twelve beers on tap.This week also brought the opening of Pickleball Food Pub in Westminster which, despite the name, isn't serving its own food. Instead, founder Sam Brown has partnered with some neighboring eateries; guests at the 25,500 square foot facility can order from those spots and bring the food in. There is, however, a full bar on-site along with eight indoor pickleball courts.Over on South Federal Boulevard at Jewell, Puerto Nayarit has taken over the space that was Newbarry's, which lasted from 1948 until March 2020; it never reopened after the restaurant shutdowns at the start of the pandemic.Rounding out the openings this week are second locations for two concepts: Max Taps has added an outpost in Centennial and Pierogies Factory is now serving eats in Littleton (though it's still waiting on permanent signage).Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening this week (there were no reported closures): Max Taps , 11405 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial Pierogies Factory , 7961 S Broadway, Littleton Pickleball Food Pub , 7647 West 88th Avenue, Westminster Puerto Nayarit , 2996 West Jewell Avenue*Or earlier and not previously reported.