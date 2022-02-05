Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, January 29-February 4

February 5, 2022 8:05AM

No food, but a full bar at Pickleball Food Pub
No food, but a full bar at Pickleball Food Pub Darrin Pyle
It was a fairly stable week in the Denver dining scene, with just a handful of openings to report — but there's an important one happening on Saturday, February 5. After a slight delay in order to give staff more time to train, Billy's Inn will debut in its new Congress Park location at 1222 Madison Street (the former home of TAG Burger Bar).
\
Like the original Billy's, which has been serving north Denver since 1933, Billy's Congress Park will serve a Baja-inspired menu and plenty of agave spirits — over 100 of them, plus twelve beers on tap.
click to enlarge Pickleball Food Pub is located in the Mission Commons Shopping Center in Westminster. - COURTESY OF SAM BROWN
Pickleball Food Pub is located in the Mission Commons Shopping Center in Westminster.
Courtesy of Sam Brown
This week also brought the opening of Pickleball Food Pub in Westminster which, despite the name, isn't serving its own food. Instead, founder Sam Brown has partnered with some neighboring eateries; guests at the 25,500 square foot facility can order from those spots and bring the food in. There is, however, a full bar on-site along with eight indoor pickleball courts.

PIEROGIES FACTORY/FACEBOOK
Pierogies Factory/Facebook
Over on South Federal Boulevard at Jewell, Puerto Nayarit has taken over the space that was Newbarry's, which lasted from 1948 until March 2020; it never reopened after the restaurant shutdowns at the start of the pandemic.

Rounding out the openings this week are second locations for two concepts: Max Taps has added an outpost in Centennial and Pierogies Factory is now serving eats in Littleton (though it's still waiting on permanent signage).

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening this week (there were no reported closures):
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Max Taps, 11405 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial
Pierogies Factory, 7961 S Broadway, Littleton
Pickleball Food Pub, 7647 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
Puerto Nayarit, 2996 West Jewell Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email us, [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation