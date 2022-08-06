Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5

Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
The couple behind vegan eatery Somebody People added a second concept, the also-vegan Everyday Pizza in the Ballpark neighborhood, and we talked to owners Tricia and Sam Maher to learn more about it. A classic Colorado pizzeria, Beau Jo's, also added a location in Lone Tree.
There's now a Halal Chinese eatery in town with the debut of Hunan Halal. Nearby on Havana Street, Mr. Tang took over the former DMZ Pub and is serving Korean soups, among other specialties. On East Hampden Avenue, Chinese bistro Meet & Eat has taken over the former Mr. Hao.
Also taking over a former restaurant: Syrup, which opened its fifth location in the space previously occupied by Ivy on 7th, bringing breakfast back to the neighborhood.
Precision Pours in Louisville the day after that spot closed. In Evergreen, Craig Caldwell, who also owns Parkside Cafe and Keys on the Green, has opened Troutdale Tavern.
Colfax now has another bakery with the debut of Miss Molly's across from East High School. It joins favorites like French for Sugar and the recently opened Banh & Butter Bakery.
And we got a first look at Noisette, a French restaurant in LoHi that will add a daytime bakery in the coming weeks.
Coffee at the Point owner Ryan Cobbins announced the temporary closure of the business this week, citing staffing and an ongoing lawsuit with the Flyfisher group as the main reasons for the decision. He hopes to reopen in mid-September.
Closed for good: Of a Kind at the Clayton Members Club & Hotel to make way for "an exciting new concept coming this fall," according to an Instagram post.
And on the heels of losing the Perkins on South Colorado Boulevard and the Chili's on the 16th Street Mall, the Denny's on West Hampden Avenue in Englewood has also shuttered.
In other openings and closings news:
- Get a recap of June's opening and closings with the Restaurant Roll Call.
- Right Cream announced the address of its new location on Tennyson, set to open in 2023.
- Japanese sandwich pop-up Sandoitchi kicks off a three-week run at Zeppelin Station on August 7.
Beau Jo's Pizza, 9234 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Everyday Pizza, 2162 Larimer Street
Hunan Halal, 2020 South Parker Road
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 43 Centennial Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
MECO Coffee Collective, 1030 East South Boulder Road, Louisville
Meet & Eat Bistro, 10021 East Hampden Avenue
Mighty Scoop, 2915 West 44th Avenue
Miss Molly's Bakery, 2600 East Colfax Avenue
Mr. Tang, 2680 South Havana Street, Aurora
Noisette, 3254 Navajo Street
Pho Hong, 375 South Federal Boulevard
Seafood Empire, 6981 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Syrup, 410 East Seventh Avenue
Troutdale Tavern, 30790 Stagecoach Boulevard, Evergreen
Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:*
Coffee at the Point, 710 East 26th Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Denny's, 275 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood
Of a Kind, 233 Clayton Street
Precision Pours, 1030 East South Boulder Road, Louisville
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].