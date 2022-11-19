Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 12-18

A big name in beer also opened its latest outpost. Left Hand RiNo is located near the Mission Ballroom and has food offerings along with plenty of drink options. On the menu: elevated brewpub fare with music-inspired names like Let’s Salsa & Mosh, Red Hot Chile Rellenos, K-Corn Pop, Smoke of the Water Trout Dip, Bringin’ the House Salad Down, Hail to the Kale and Under Pressure Fried Chicken; there's also a Grab n’ Go roster with quick, handheld options and ten-inch Neapolitan-style pizzas.
There's a brand-new brewery on the scene, too, with the November 18 debut of Public Offering on South Broadway. Founder Cody Higginbottom has a background in home brewing, interned at Station 26 Brewing Co. and earned a brewing certificate from Regis University before opening this venture.
Snooze continues to expand its locally grown brunch empire with a new outpost on Broadway and First Avenue, its thirteenth in Colorado (out of 55 across the country). The homemade chain is planning another spot in Arvada that will open next year.
After being MIA in Colorado for more than a decade, fast food chain El Pollo Loco made its return to the state with a location on Peoria Street. Two franchisees are planning eight total locations for metro Denver.
Other openings this week include the rebrand of Barbed Wire Reef, which has embraced Mexican cuisine; Cucina Bella, a new family-owned Italian eatery in Lowry; charcuterie concept Graze Craze's first Denver outpost; a second location in Longmont for Tiffin's India Cafe; and the second Arvada location of Ziggi's Coffee.
There was just one closure this week: On the heels of Epic Brewing announcing that it will shutter in RiNo by the end of January, 10 Barrel Brewing Company announced its last day. The loss is the latest development in the neighborhood's ever-changing beer scene.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- There are new food options at Edgewater Public Market, including Black Box Bakery, which will open its permanent space in the food hall by the end of the year.
- Five Points cocktail bar Welton Room has expanded into a new space with a food program.
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
*Or earlier and not previously reported.