Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 20-27

Also making big moves: Mary Allison Wright, Hank Murphy and Chris Dunsmoor, who've resurrected the RiNo Yacht Club, which was formerly located in the Source. Now next door to Brasserie Brixton and known just as Yacht Club, it boasts a menu of cocktails, beer, natural wines, booze-free options and shave-ice snowballs with your choice of elevated boozy flavor combos, including Ganevat Macvin du Jura aperitif with raw honey and flowers.
Near the Tech Center, a new Middle Eastern eatery has popped up. Golden Falafel offers a traditional lineup of dishes like hummus, baba ghanoush, shawarma, gyros meat, lamb and more available as combo plates, sandwiches and à la carte.
The metro area has also seen some closings. Flying Pig Burger Co.'s Arvada location is shuttered, though it's still serving its pork-filled menu in Littleton. Walkin Chickin, which just opened in July, has shut its doors in northwest Denver. And close by on Tennyson Street, the former home of El Chingon now has a "for rent" sign, but the restaurant won't be down for long. El Chingon owner Lorenzo Nunez Jr. says the business simply outgrew the space and gave it up when the lease was up at the end of October; it's plotting a move to somewhere bigger in the not-so-distant future.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing in metro Denver this week:
Golden Falafel, 6460 East Yale Avenue, Suite G20A
Naughty List, 1403 Larimer Street
Yacht Club, 3701 North Williams Street
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
El Chingon, 4326 Tennyson Street
Flying Pig Burger Co., 5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Walkin Chickin, 4004 West 38th Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].