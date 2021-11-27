Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 20-27

November 27, 2021 8:01AM

Naughty List will be open November 26-January 1, 2022. Joshua Schmitz
Are you the kind of person who puts up a Christmas tree the day after Thanksgiving? Josh Schmitz, who's been making big moves in the bar scene for the past year, is doing that on a bigger scale with Naughty List. The Christmas-themed bar opened November 26, replacing the month-long Spirits Halloween pop-up that was in the same location throughout October.

Also making big moves: Mary Allison Wright, Hank Murphy and Chris Dunsmoor, who've resurrected the RiNo Yacht Club, which was formerly located in the Source. Now next door to Brasserie Brixton and known just as Yacht Club, it boasts a menu of cocktails, beer, natural wines, booze-free options and shave-ice snowballs with your choice of elevated boozy flavor combos, including Ganevat Macvin du Jura aperitif with raw honey and flowers.

Near the Tech Center, a new Middle Eastern eatery has popped up. Golden Falafel offers a traditional lineup of dishes like hummus, baba ghanoush, shawarma, gyros meat, lamb and more available as combo plates, sandwiches and à la carte.

The metro area has also seen some closings. Flying Pig Burger Co.'s Arvada location is shuttered, though it's still serving its pork-filled menu in Littleton. Walkin Chickin, which just opened in July, has shut its doors in northwest Denver. And close by on Tennyson Street, the former home of El Chingon now has a "for rent" sign, but the restaurant won't be down for long. El Chingon owner Lorenzo Nunez Jr. says the business simply outgrew the space and gave it up when the lease was up at the end of October; it's plotting a move to somewhere bigger in the not-so-distant future.

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing in metro Denver this week:
click to enlarge El Chingon has outgrown its Tennyson location. - MOLLY MARTIN
El Chingon has outgrown its Tennyson location.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Golden Falafel, 6460 East Yale Avenue, Suite G20A
Naughty List, 1403 Larimer Street
Yacht Club, 3701 North Williams Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

El Chingon, 4326 Tennyson Street
Flying Pig Burger Co.,  5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Walkin Chickin, 4004 West 38th Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

