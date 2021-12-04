Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 28-December 4

Restaurateur Troy Guard has a new addition at his Denver Tech Center food hall, Grange Hall. J. Dawgs, a Utah-based concept with four locations around Salt Lake City and a cult following, is now open. The hot dog spot has a small but choice menu: an all-beef or Polish dog with toppings like banana peppers, pickles, sauerkraut and a special sweet and tangy sauce. The dogs are sliced with a signature crisscross pattern, grilled and served on a freshly baked bun. Grange Hall is also now open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Josh Schmitz's Handsome Boys Hospitality continued its run of projects with Telephone Pub in Lakewood, inspired by a certain wizard-filled world. It's part of Lakewood's five-year plan to revitalize and rebrand its downtown.
Chef Merin Verrier's Street Feud started in Avanti Denver and later moved into Number Thirty Eight. It moved out in September — making room for pandemic-born pop-up Split Lip to move in — but now it's back in a new, permanent spot on East Colfax Avenue in the space that was the longtime home of Solera and, most recently, Hank's Texas Barbecue.
Two popular eateries opened additional locations. Little India added its fourth outpost in the Central Park neighborhood, while Snarf's brought its sandwiches to the Denver Tech Center. That makes nineteen total locations in Colorado for the chain that got its start in Boulder in 1996. Next up, Cherry Creek.
And in Boulder, a pair of husband-and-wife duos opened contemporary Spanish eatery Gemini. Behind the project is chef Brian Pierce and his wife, Elizabeth Neckes, along with her twin sister, Catherine Neckes, whose husband, Michael Mehiel, is the restaurant's business manager.
Here's our full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Gemini, 1115 Pearl Street, Boulder
J. Dawgs, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Little India, 7352 East 29th Avenue
Snarf's Sandwiches, 8775 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village
Street Feud, 5410 East Colfax Avenue
Telephone Pub, 7260 West Alaska Boulevard, Lakewood
Potion Putt at Taproom 54, 5411 Leetsdale Drive
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Budlong Hot Chicken, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know if something we missed? Email us, [email protected].