Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 24-30

October 30, 2021 5:52AM

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 24-30
Restaurateur Troy Guard has had a busy year, opening new outposts of Los Chingones and his fast-casual bowl concept Bubu, as well as Grange Hall in Greenwood Village. Then this week, he announced two closures: Big Wave Taco inside Junction Food Hall will shutter on October 31, the day after Congress Park staple TAG Burger Bar serves its last meal after eleven years in the neighborhood. The Madison Street address won't be dark for long, though: The building's owner, City Street Investors, plans to open a new restaurant in the space.

Another restaurant partnership that said goodbye to one spot this year has welcomed a new one. While Paul Reilly and sister Aileen Reilly continue to operate Italian eatery Coperta, their Beast + Bottle shut down this summer after the building was sold, marking the end of a farm-to-table era in Uptown. Now the Reillys are putting their hospitality expertise into Apple Blossom, which is in a soft-opening phase at the new Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver hotel.

At the Denver Art Museum, the October 24 grand reopening of what's now called the Martin Building also marked the debut of the Ponti, the restaurant located in the new Sie Welcome Center. James Beard Award winner Jennifer Jasinski is the consulting chef on the project, and the menu is filled with vegetable-centric dishes.

At Avanti, Steve Redzikowski (of Oak at Fourteenth in Boulder) and Bill Espiricueta (of Smok and Bellota at the Source) introduced the Tex-Mex Vaca Gordo BBQ, which specializes in smoked meats including brisket, chicken and sausage served on pork-fat tortillas, in tortas and more.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


And in Lone Tree, chef Charles Mani, who has cooked in India and New York, is opening Urban Village Grill on October 30. The restaurant combines two concepts. Inside, Mani will serve his take on Indian cuisine, with classics like samosas, tandoori-style meats and beef curry as well as such dishes as duck confit made with an Indian twist. Outside on the patio are interactive barbecue-style grills. Diners can choose an array of meats, seafood and vegetarian items to cook at the table, along with traditional Indian marinades.
click to enlarge A rendering of the terrace at Apple Blossom. - HYATT CENTRIC DOWNTOWN DENVER)
A rendering of the terrace at Apple Blossom.
Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver)

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:

Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Apple Blossom, 1776 Champa Street
The Ponti, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Urban Village Grill, 8505 Park Meadows Center Dr, #2184A, Lone Tree
Vaca Gordo BBQ, 3200 Pecos Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

TAG Burger Bar (at the end of service October 30), 1222 Madison Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Let us know, [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation