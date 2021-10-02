Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 26-October 2

October 2, 2021 6:42AM

Croque madame is on the menu at La Bouche, a new wine bar on East 17th Avenue.
Croque madame is on the menu at La Bouche, a new wine bar on East 17th Avenue. La Bouche
One of the area's oldest bars, the Miners Tavern & Taphouse in Erie, is closing for good October 2, at the end of a three-day farewell bash and almost a century in business. And while there are no closures to report within Denver city limits this week, one is coming.

On September 30, Brass Tacks announced that it would be shuttering the downtown bar on October 10. "It's been a couple years now of trying to swim upstream with COVID and decreased business and difficult staffing and all of those things," says co-owner Stuart Jensen. "We just had to take a hard look at all of it and realize that it wasn't in the cards any longer and it was better for us and all of our mental health for us to stop trying to fight it."

While the effects of COVID continue to have a big impact on the hospitality industry, particularly downtown, where many workers still have not returned, other areas of town continue to evolve. On Larimer Street in RiNo, New York-inspired eatery the Greenwich opened this week, as did a second location of Indian spot Himchuli. And at nearby Number Thirty-Eight, pandemic-born pop-up Split Lip found a new home for its hyper-regional cuisine.

Over on East 17th Avenue, wine bar La Bouche is now serving vino alongside a menu that includes French classics like croque madame and oeufs mayonnaise along with cheese and charcuterie boards. On the other side of town, on Tennyson Street, De Steeg Brewing became Berkeley Alley Beer Company this week under new owners Matt Kirchhevel and Ty Kain.

And there's a new reason to visit Larimer Square: Josh Schmitz's Handsome Boys Hospitality continues its run there with a Halloween-themed pop-up bar called Spirits that will be open every day through the end of the month.

Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Restaurants and bars opening this week:

Berkeley Alley Beer Company, 4342 Tennyson Street
The Greenwich, 3258 Larimer Street
Himchuli, 3490 Larimer Street
La Bouche, 1100 East 17th Avenue
Snarf's, 300 Nickel Street, Broomfield
Spirits Halloween, 1403 Larimer Street
Split Lip, 3560 Chestnut Place

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

Primitive Beer Company, Longmont (closed since March 2020)

Restaurants and bars closing this week:

De Steeg Brewing, 4342 Tennyson Street (now Berkeley Alley Beer Company)
Miner's Tavern & Taphouse, Erie (closing October 2)
*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Let us know, [email protected].
