Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 5-12

In July, Amethyst Coffee shuttered its location near Lakeside Amusement Park (it still has spots inside Edgewater Public Market and at 11th and Broadway). Now the coffee's back on at 4999 West 44th Avenue: Session Coffee, which closed its shop on South Santa Fe Drive in May 2020, has taken over the space and opened under a new name: Devil's Cup Coffee. Along with lattes and cortados, you can also pick up beans by the bag, as Devil's Cup has also begun roasting again.
In a hush-hush location not far from Cherry Creek, Gaijin Omakase is now serving multi-course dinners at its eight-seat chef's counter. With an irreverent spin on high-end cuisine, where the wine flows freely and karaoke is available on demand, this new addition could be worth the splurge for a special occasion.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings this week:
Restaurants opening this week:*
Devil's Cup Coffee, 4999 West 44th Avenue
Gaijin Omakase
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
