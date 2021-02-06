Every Restaurant and Bar Opening This Week

- Local
The unlikely combination of facial hair and cream-filled pastries has worked for Beard Papa's, which has grown to more than 400 locations worldwide since opening in Japan in 1999. Now you can get a messy bite of the company's cream puffs at its first Denver location, which is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Ambli Mexico, the south-of-the-border spin-off of the original Ambli at 600 Holly Street, closed after two years in that location last fall, but with the promise to return. That day has come, and Ambli Mexico is now serving in Aurora's Fitzsimons neighborhood, at 2101 Ursula Street. Visit for dinner from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and for lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Friday.
And after giving up on downtown and taking a pandemic hiatus, 3Kilts Tavern officially reopened on February 5 at its new spot at 1076 Ogden Street.
Here's our complete list of openings for the week of February 1 to February 7, 2021.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
3Kilts Tavern, 1076 Ogden Street
Ambli Mexico, 2101 Ursula Street, Aurora
Beard Papa's, 1699 South Colorado Boulevard
Larimer Records Cafe, 1445 Larimer Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
