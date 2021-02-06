 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Openings and Closings |

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening This Week

Mark Antonation | February 6, 2021 | 8:59am
Cream puffs are the theme at Beard Papa's.EXPAND
Cream puffs are the theme at Beard Papa's.
Courtesy of Beard Papa's
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

The unlikely combination of facial hair and cream-filled pastries has worked for Beard Papa's, which has grown to more than 400 locations worldwide since opening in Japan in 1999. Now you can get a messy bite of the company's cream puffs at its first Denver location, which is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Ambli Mexico, the south-of-the-border spin-off of the original Ambli at 600 Holly Street, closed after two years in that location last fall, but with the promise to return. That day has come, and Ambli Mexico is now serving in Aurora's Fitzsimons neighborhood, at 2101 Ursula Street. Visit for dinner from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and for lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Friday.

And after giving up on downtown and taking a pandemic hiatus, 3Kilts Tavern officially reopened on February 5 at its new spot at 1076 Ogden Street.

Related Stories

Here's our complete list of openings for the week of February 1 to February 7, 2021.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

3Kilts Tavern, 1076 Ogden Street
Ambli Mexico, 2101 Ursula Street, Aurora
Beard Papa's, 1699 South Colorado Boulevard
Larimer Records Cafe, 1445 Larimer Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.