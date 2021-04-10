Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Choice Market, the homegrown convenience store with a local, sustainable ethic, just opened its new Golden Triangle store — the biggest one yet — on the ground floor of the Parq on Speer apartment complex. With the opening, Choice becomes one of the largest retail stores in the country to utilize "frictionless" shopping technology, which allows customers to literally grab-and-go, without having to stop at a checkout counter. Shelf sensors, cameras and other devices keep track of items, and your account is charged by the time you walk out the door. The only reason you might need to pay in a more traditional manner is if you're grabbing a cone or a cup from the High Point Creamery counter inside the store, since it has its own point-of-sale station.

Lea Jane's has opened its first stand-alone hot chicken eatery since launching inside Avanti Food & Beverage two years ago; Lea Jane's took over the former home of Biju's Little Curry Shop in RiNo. The fried chicken specialist is spreading its wings beyond downtown Denver, too; it already has a location in Houston, and is planning new outposts in the University of Denver neighborhood and Englewood.

Here's our complete list of openings for the week of April 5 to 11, 2021:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Bambu, 2215 South Broadway

Choice Market, 939 Bannock Street

The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford Street, Golden

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken, 1441 26th Street

Odell Brewery Sloan's Lake Brewhouse, 1625 Perry Street

Sazón, 6105 South Main Street, Aurora

Restaurants Moving This Week*

CoraFaye's Home Cook'n & Soul Food, 15395 East Colfax Avenue (from 16251 East Colfax Avenue)

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.