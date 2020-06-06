EXPAND Seafood tacos, burritos, cocktails and sides from Blue Tide Tacos. Mark Antonation

New This Week: Seafood Tacos, Mochi Doughnuts and a Specialty Market

New food continues to come our way in Denver. This week's additions to the culinary scene include Baja-style tacos and burritos, an unusual coffee-and-doughnut combo, and a butcher shop with a lunch and dinner menu of international flavors.

Blue Tide Tacos 2625 East Second Avenue

303-333-2462



Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood is back open in Cherry Creek, but the restaurant recognizes that some diners are still more comfortable ordering food to eat at home. Owner and native New Englander Sean Huggard is obsessed with Southern California-style Mexican fare, thanks to his wife, a San Diego native. So he's launched a new taco and burrito concept called Blue Tide Tacos from the seafood restaurant for takeout and delivery customers. Seafood still plays a big roll, in the form of blackened cod, crispy shrimp or ahi tuna tacos, along with big burritos stuffed with crispy cod, thai calamari, lobster and shrimp, and steak and shrimp. There are also chicken and ancho steak options, as well as a classic California burrito filled with marinated steak, avocado, black beans, salsa — and French fries! Sandwiches, sides and takeout cocktails round out the menu, available for online ordering from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily beginning Monday, June 8.

Elita Specialty Market & Kitchen 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

720-328-8930



Chef Raquela Serber just debuted her new butcher counter, specialty shop and eatery inside Stanley Marketplace, offering an international array of choices inspired by Latin American and Mediterranean flavors. The chef had been in charge of the kitchen at the Juniper Pig for for two years and recently bought the whole business, changing the name and focus of the cuisine. Along with meat cuts and housemade sausage, you'll find dips, sauces, pickles and locally baked bread. Takeout foods include Peruvian cheesesteak sandwiches, Tunisian tuna salad and chipotle hummus with fruit salsa and flatbread. Elita is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Third & Logan 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora



You might think that a new eatery called Third & Logan would be at the corner of those two Denver streets. But head instead to Stanley Marketplace, where Third Culture Bakery and Logan House Coffee have collaborated on a doughnut shop with a twist. Third Culture brought its mochi muffins and doughnuts from California to East Colfax Avenue in February, giving Denver a taste of something new. The bakery is taking over the Stanley space formerly occupied by Glazed & Confuzed, and they'll also serve matcha green tea and Logan House cold-brew coffee on tap. After a soft opening this weekend, Third & Logan will be open starting Wednesday, June 10, with initial hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day but Monday. Stanley Marketplace is currently open for limited hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, but Third & Logan will expand its hours once the marketplace does. In the meantime, you can enjoy your coffee and doughnuts at the Backyard at Stanley, the shopping center's extended outdoor seating area.



