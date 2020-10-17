 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Open and Shut Cases |

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | October 17, 2020 | 7:30am
You only have a couple of weeks left to pick up produce and other artisan goods at Four Seasons.EXPAND
You only have a couple of weeks left to pick up produce and other artisan goods at Four Seasons.
Courtesy of Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market
AA

While independent restaurants are struggling, with little hope of relief from Washington D.C. (which hasn't gotten any closer to signing a new pandemic relief bill), big restaurant chains are on the move in the south suburbs.  Eddie V's Prime Seafood opened this week in Greenwood Village, bringing a new concept to town from the Darden Group, which also runs Olive Garden, Yard House, Capital Grille and Bahama Breeze, among others. The spacious seafood house is just four miles up I-25 from the similarly named but completely unrelated Eddie Merlot's Prime Aged Beef & Seafood. Along with seafood, live music and cocktails, Eddie V's notes that "through its Harvest Program, the restaurant prepares its surplus food that is not served to guests for donation to Covenant Cupboard Food Pantry."

In Wheat Ridge, the lease is ending at the five-year-old Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market, at 7043 West 38th Avenue, so the market has decide to close permanently. Shoppers have until October 31 to pick up their winter squash and other fall produce. After that, owners Dick and Margaret Barkey will be returning full-time to their Wise Acre Farm in Fort Lupton.

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings for the week of October 12 to 18, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Eddie V's Prime Seafood, 5111 DTC Parkway, Greenwood Village
Existential Slices, 711 East Sixth Avenue
Farmers Market LSQ, 1445 Larimer Street
Garage Sale, 1460 Larimer Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

