Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The Budlong Hot Chicken first surfaced in Denver in 2018 as a food truck from Chicago restaurateur Jared Leonard, who launched the brand there in 2016. After about a year at Zeppelin Station, the Budlong flew the coop — only to land at 81 South Pennsylvania Street this week. Leonard's Nashville-style hot chicken eatery takes over the space previously occupied by American Grind, serving sandwiches in several heat levels along with fries, biscuits, collard greens and other sides from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Leonard and his wife, Amanda, are also working on opening Campfire, a wood-fired restaurant in Evergreen.

Two coffee shops have reopened after recent time off. Mint & Serif closed in July 2019 at its original location at 11500 West Colfax Avenue to expand into a larger space three miles east. The move took longer than anticipated because of the pandemic, but the cafe is now back open with beer, wine and coffee drinks, along with a menu of breakfast burritos and sandwiches, pastries and other coffeehouse fare.

And in the Denver Tech Center, Crave Coffee Roasters has reopened after new owner Jenny Barzegar made some changes. Look for scratch-baked pastries to go with the house-roasted coffee; you can even try vegan and vegetarian dishes inspired by Barzegar's childhood in Guatemala. Crave is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Here's our complete list of openings for the week of September 21 to September 27, 2020:

The Budlong has landed next to Uncle on South Pennsylvania Street. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening in Denver This Week*

The Budlong Hot Chicken, 81 South Pennsylvania Street

Keto World Kitchen, 9447 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar, 500 East 19th Avenue

Noodles Express, 703 South Colorado Boulevard

Taw Win Burmese Food, 1120 Yosemite Street

Restaurants Reopening This Week*

Crave Coffee Roasters, 5322 DTC Boulevard, Greenwood Village

Mint & Serif, 7310 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.