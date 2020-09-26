 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Budlong is now serving Nashville hot chicken sandwiches.EXPAND
The Budlong is now serving Nashville hot chicken sandwiches.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | September 26, 2020 | 7:32am
AA

The Budlong Hot Chicken first surfaced in Denver in 2018 as a food truck from Chicago restaurateur Jared Leonard, who launched the brand there in 2016. After about a year at Zeppelin Station, the Budlong flew the coop — only to land at 81 South Pennsylvania Street this week. Leonard's Nashville-style hot chicken eatery takes over the space previously occupied by American Grind, serving sandwiches in several heat levels along with fries, biscuits, collard greens and other sides from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Leonard and his wife, Amanda, are also working on opening Campfire, a wood-fired restaurant in Evergreen.

Two coffee shops have reopened after recent time off. Mint & Serif closed in July 2019 at its original location at 11500 West Colfax Avenue to expand into a larger space three miles east. The move took longer than anticipated because of the pandemic, but the cafe is now back open with beer, wine and coffee drinks, along with a menu of breakfast burritos and sandwiches, pastries and other coffeehouse fare.

And in the Denver Tech Center, Crave Coffee Roasters has reopened after new owner Jenny Barzegar made some changes. Look for scratch-baked pastries to go with the house-roasted coffee; you can even try vegan and vegetarian dishes inspired by Barzegar's childhood in Guatemala. Crave is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Related Stories

Here's our complete list of openings for the week of September 21 to September 27, 2020:

The Budlong has landed next to Uncle on South Pennsylvania Street.EXPAND
The Budlong has landed next to Uncle on South Pennsylvania Street.
Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening in Denver This Week*
The Budlong Hot Chicken, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Keto World Kitchen, 9447 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar, 500 East 19th Avenue
Noodles Express, 703 South Colorado Boulevard
Taw Win Burmese Food, 1120 Yosemite Street

Restaurants Reopening This Week*
Crave Coffee Roasters, 5322 DTC Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Mint & Serif, 7310 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.