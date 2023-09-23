 Five Restaurants Debuted in Denver This Week, Including Jacques and Le French | Westword
Openings & Closings

Five Restaurants Debuted in Denver This Week

A pair of French restaurants are among the new additions to the city's dining scene.
September 23, 2023
There are two new French options in town, including Jacques. Jacques
Last year, we proclaimed that Denver's dining scene was in the middle of a French revolution, and all signs pointed to that trend continuing. This week alone, two new French eateries made their debut.

Jacques is a brand-new concept that opened in the former LoHi SteakBar space. It's a classic bistro with an elegant edge from a trio of owners: Simon Rochez, who is originally from France and helped open many notable local restaurants, including Le Bilboquet in Cherry Creek; CFO William Steck; and Brasserie Brixton co-founder Nicholas Dalton, who is the executive chef.

The second outpost of Le French, which opened its initial location in the Tech Center in 2019, welcomed its first guests this week as well. While it largely stuck to traditional bistro staples in its early years, owner Aminata Dia, who was born in Senegal and raised outside of Paris, has given more nods to her heritage since then. Now diners can get a taste of her globally inspired fare at the 9+CO development off Colorado Boulevard, where its new space is double the size of the original.

Three other eateries without a French accent opened this week, too. The Regular has been dishing up some impressive fine-dining fare since it debuted in July; now it's introduced a more casual concept in a separate but attached space. El Mercado will be open during the day, offering a selection of seafood, local meats and produce, plus lunchtime dining options like soups, salads and sandwiches.

The Fifth String, which moved out of its Highland space last month, is back. Chef Amos Watts and his team are now serving out of the Attimo space on Larimer Street.

Another addition is Farm & Market in RiNo, a fast-casual concept serving salads and grain bowls largely made using produce that is grown in its on-site vertical garden. Guests can also shop for that produce and other items in its market.

There are two closures to report this week, too. Emilio's, a family-owned Mexican restaurant that debuted in Westminster in 2014, has closed its doors. In the Capitol Hill neighborhood, 3 Kilts Tavern has shut down after three years in business, citing food, liquor and labor costs as factors in the decision.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
a man in an apron standing in front of two salads
Chef Chase Meneely at the newly opened Farm & Market in RiNo.
Farm & Market/Instagram
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

El Mercado, 1432 Market Street
Farm & Market, 2401 Larimer Street
The Fifth String at Attimo, 2246 Larimer Street
Jacques, 3200 Tejon Street
Le French, 846 Albion Street

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

3 Kilts Tavern, 1076 Ogden Street
Emilio's Almost Famous, 10081 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
