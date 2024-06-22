 Every Restaurant Opening in Denver This Week Including Pancho Poncho | Westword
Nine New Options for Eating and Drinking Opened This Week

Dumplings, pizza, banh mi and more are on the menu at the metro area's newest restaurants.
June 22, 2024
Paris Banh Mi Cafe Bakery is a chain that started in Orlando, Florida.
Paris Banh Mi Cafe Bakery is a chain that started in Orlando, Florida. Paris Banh Mi Cafe Bakery
Summer has officially arrived, bringing with it two pop-ups that are ideal for the season. The Downtown Denver Partnership has brought back the Skyline Beer Garden at Skyline Park, complete with eight craft beer taps, barbecue eats and a miniature golf course. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday until September 29.

In Five Points, the original location of Rosenberg's Bagels will open as RosenBurger's on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Labor Day. It's serving sliders inspired by legendary New Jersey burger joint White Manna, along with sides like fries, shakes and malts.

There was only one closure to report this week: Logan Street Restaurant shuttered, but it reopened just days later as a new concept from the same team, with a great happy hour on the patio. Pancho Poncho is currently in soft-opening mode, offering Mexican classics inspired in part by still-closed neighborhood favorite Benny's Cantina.

Aurora welcomed two newcomers. Paris Banh Mi Cafe Bakery, a chain that started in Orlando and now has locations across the country, added a spot there (its third Colorado outpost), and Dillon’s Dumpling House opened, offering a wide range of options including a xiao long bao sampler with eight flavors (original, lobster/shrimp, crab, cheese, Szechuan, kimchi and garlic).
Babe's Tea Room offers both vegan and gluten-free options for its traditional afternoon tea.
Babe's Tea Room / Instagram
One of the best places to sip tea in the metro area has expanded. Babe's Tea Room, which debuted in the Highland neighborhood in 2020, now has a second outpost in Golden.

Another familiar name has expanded as well: Queen City Coffee Collective opened its newest location in the former Devil's Cup (and Amythyst before that) space near Lakeside.

Italian-born chain Rosso Pomodoro brought its Neapolitan-style pies made with imported flour, tomatoes and cheese to the Central Park neighborhood this week. The location is its first standalone outpost in the U.S., and soon it will add another in the DTC.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, founder and head brewer John Flaherty has opened Wanderment Brewing, which will celebrate its grand opening with a party on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, June 23, from noon to 8 p.m.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened this week*:
click to enlarge a pizza oven inside a restaurant
The oven at Rosso Pomodoro cooks pizzas in ninety seconds.
Molly Martin

Openings

Babe's Tea Room, 1027 Washington Avenue, Golden
Dillon’s Dumpling House, 3571 South Tower Road, Aurora
Paris Banh Mi Cafe Bakery, 475 Sable Boulevard, Aurora
Pancho Poncho, 400 East Seventh Avenue
Queen City Lakeside, 4999 West 44th Avenue
Rosso Pomodoro, 7505 East 29th Place
Wanderment Brewing, 800 East 64th Avenue

Temporary Opening

RosenBurger's at Rosenberg's, 725 East 26th Avenue
Skyline Beer Garden, 1601 Arapahoe Street

Closures

Logan Street Restaurant, 400 East Seventh Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
