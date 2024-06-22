Nine New Options for Eating and Drinking Opened This Week

In Five Points, the original location of Rosenberg's Bagels will open as RosenBurger's on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Labor Day. It's serving sliders inspired by legendary New Jersey burger joint White Manna, along with sides like fries, shakes and malts.
There was only one closure to report this week: Logan Street Restaurant shuttered, but it reopened just days later as a new concept from the same team, with a great happy hour on the patio. Pancho Poncho is currently in soft-opening mode, offering Mexican classics inspired in part by still-closed neighborhood favorite Benny's Cantina.
Aurora welcomed two newcomers. Paris Banh Mi Cafe Bakery, a chain that started in Orlando and now has locations across the country, added a spot there (its third Colorado outpost), and Dillon’s Dumpling House opened, offering a wide range of options including a xiao long bao sampler with eight flavors (original, lobster/shrimp, crab, cheese, Szechuan, kimchi and garlic).
the best places to sip tea in the metro area has expanded. Babe's Tea Room, which debuted in the Highland neighborhood in 2020, now has a second outpost in Golden.
Another familiar name has expanded as well: Queen City Coffee Collective opened its newest location in the former Devil's Cup (and Amythyst before that) space near Lakeside.
Italian-born chain Rosso Pomodoro brought its Neapolitan-style pies made with imported flour, tomatoes and cheese to the Central Park neighborhood this week. The location is its first standalone outpost in the U.S., and soon it will add another in the DTC.
After a successful Kickstarter campaign, founder and head brewer John Flaherty has opened Wanderment Brewing, which will celebrate its grand opening with a party on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, June 23, from noon to 8 p.m.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Enzo's End Pizzeria is set to close at the end of the month, though its owner is looking for someone to take it over.
- Two new concepts are set to open in the Populus Hotel, including a rooftop bar.
OpeningsBabe's Tea Room, 1027 Washington Avenue, Golden
Dillon’s Dumpling House, 3571 South Tower Road, Aurora
Paris Banh Mi Cafe Bakery, 475 Sable Boulevard, Aurora
Pancho Poncho, 400 East Seventh Avenue
Queen City Lakeside, 4999 West 44th Avenue
Rosso Pomodoro, 7505 East 29th Place
Wanderment Brewing, 800 East 64th Avenue
Temporary OpeningRosenBurger's at Rosenberg's, 725 East 26th Avenue
Skyline Beer Garden, 1601 Arapahoe Street
ClosuresLogan Street Restaurant, 400 East Seventh Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
