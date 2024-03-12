 Denver Dive Bar Nob Hill Inn on Colfax Took Back-to-Back Hits | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Bars

Colfax Dive Nob Hill Inn Took Back-to-Back Hits This Month

One day after a bartender was injured in a scooter accident, a fire broke out on the block, but it's still pouring.
March 12, 2024
March has been rough for this storied Colfax dive.
March has been rough for this storied Colfax dive. Sarah McGill
Share this:
March came in like a lion for Nob Hill Inn, a beloved dive bar that's been pouring drinks at 420 East Coflax Avenue since 1954.

In the morning on Friday, March 1, bartender Liam Stern, 32, scooted out of Argonaut after picking up a few cocktail provisions before his shift. His rental scooter crossed paths with an SUV in the parking lot, leaving Stern with a broken tibia and a shattered ankle. The citation for reckless driving only added insult to injury.

The next evening, Stern was recuperating from surgery at Denver Health. “I was laying in my hospital bed and decided to check the cameras at the Nob to see what was going on,” he says. “And I just see an abandoned bar top, glasses left, you know, tabs open, the whole bar is empty. There's smoke, and there's siren lights pulsing through the stained glass. I'm freaking out — like, I didn't know if there was a shooting or what the hell happened.”

What happened was a two-alarm fire that began two doors down at Duman’s Custom Tailor, which has been outfitting chefs and servers for six decades across two generations. The flames forced the evacuation of buildings along the 400 block of Colfax, including Great Wall Chinese Restaurant. Twenty vehicles and 66 fire personnel responded to the blaze, according to Denver Fire Department Public Information Officer Captain John Chism. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
photo of a man with a bandana on his head next a photo of the man in a hospital gown and a cast
Nob Hill Inn bartender Liam Stern has launched a GoFundMe to help with his medical bills.
GoFundMe
Christy Simonsen was behind the bar that evening, as she has been most Saturday nights for the past twelve years. “So, it was like a normal Saturday night and everyone was out back smoking,” recounted Simonsen. “One of the regulars came in and said, ‘Christy, get the fire extinguisher. It sounds like a Molotov cocktail just hit the back of the building, and there's flames everywhere.’

He ran over and tried to put it out and [the fire extinguisher] didn't even touch it. I ran out front to see what was going on. There was a guy up and down the street saying to get everyone out of the building now. Then the windows upstairs started popping and I was like, ‘Oh, fuck.’ So I got everyone out of the building.”

After wiping down the walls and airing things out, the Nob reopened for business on March 3. There is no word when (or if) Duman’s will reopen. In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been set up to assist with Stern’s medical bills and loss of income.

“I guess a lot of people think that we're closed. but we're not. But it’s been a rough couple of crazy days in the Nobisphere," says Stern. "And I think this happened on Bart’s birthday, too," he adds, referring to Bart Case, a much-loved bartender who passed away last year. His birthday was March 4.

Despite the pain and a long recovery ahead, Stern is trying to remain optimistic. “It sucks. It definitely sucks. I'm just trying to look on the bright side, you know, like it could have been my head under the [SUV] wheels, my hands, my spine, but it was my leg in the end," he says. "It was my least favorite leg. So it’s fine."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Later, Brussels Sprouts! We're Ready for the Rise of Your Cruciferous Cousin

Social Sightings

Later, Brussels Sprouts! We're Ready for the Rise of Your Cruciferous Cousin

By Molly Martin
The Buc-ee's Countdown Is On: Here's What to Expect When It Opens in Johnstown on March 18

Openings & Closings

The Buc-ee's Countdown Is On: Here's What to Expect When It Opens in Johnstown on March 18

By Helen Xu
Leprino Lawsuit Will Not Melt Away

Food & Drink News

Leprino Lawsuit Will Not Melt Away

By Helen Xu
Ballpark's New Not-So-Secret Garden: Wonderyard Is Now Open

First Look

Ballpark's New Not-So-Secret Garden: Wonderyard Is Now Open

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation