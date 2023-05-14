Reader: I'm at a Brewery to Get a Break From My Kids

The brewery, located at 5535 West 56th Avenue in Arvada, may have started the adults-only policy during the pandemic, but the debate about allowing children there began well before COVID hit, and owner Deana and Chris Hill made the decision to keep things 21-plus. Not everyone approves of the policy; most of the negative reviews posted about the place push back against the no-kids rule. But as the brewery celebrates ten years, “It’s working out,” says Deana.
And in most of the many, many comments left on the Westword Facebook post of the Odyssey anniversary story, readers agree. Says Troy:
About time someone did that!!Adds Franklin:
This is great. I love that there are lots of breweries I can take my kids to if I want. I also love that there are places that are kid-free, because if I’m not with my kids, I don’t necessarily want to be with other people’s, either. If you don’t like it, don’t go. And move on. Quit pretending everything has to be about you and your situation.Responds Tyler:
My kids don't like their beer, anyway.Notes Pierce:
I don’t ever want to take my kids to a brewery. I’m at a brewery to get a break from them.Suggests Ashley:
This is a good example of "there is something for everyone." If you have kids and you want to go to a brewery with them, find a different brewery. If you are either child-free adults or adults who aren't looking to bring children, this one is for you! From a business perspective...child-free patrons are likely spending more money than their family counterparts.Wonders Peter:
Why don’t kids belong in a brewery if it’s a family-friendly place? Obviously, Odyssey is saying they don’t want that vibe. And that’s cool. But it’s not because of some moral conviction over parenting. They just don’t want a bunch of snot-nose kids bothering people. I get that. But what is the reason people feel kids don’t belong in a brewery if it’s family-friendly?Concludes David:
It's funny how many adults act like children when discussing children in breweries.What do you think of Odyssey's policy? Of kids in bars in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]