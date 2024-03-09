 As Sushi-Rama Scales Back, 4 New Denver Restaurants Opened | Westword
Openings & Closings

As Sushi-Rama Scaled Back, Four New Restaurants Debuted This Week

The new additions include High Society Pizza's first brick-and-mortar after a six-year run as a food truck and a Mexican sushi spot in Aurora.
March 9, 2024
Food truck High Society Pizza now has a permanent home.
Food truck High Society Pizza now has a permanent home. High Society Pizza/Instagram
Fans of Sushi-Rama got some bad news at the end of February, when owner Jeff Osaka announced that all but one of the conveyor-belt sushi locations would be closing. Today, only the original RiNo location remains, along with its sister concept, Osaka Ramen.

In Aurora, a new spot is serving a different kind of sushi. Culichi Town is a Mexican franchise with a focus on seafood, including aguachile, ceviche, fish tacos and deep-fried Mexican sushi rolls.

Six years ago, Keith Naegel launched the High Society Pizza food truck. After finding success — and getting a brand-new, fully decked-out truck a few years ago — he has now debuted the business's first brick-and-mortar in Highlands Ranch. With more space, he was able to expand the menu, which includes sandwiches served on eight-inch French bread rolls, a Caesar salad, wings and Bubba's Cheesecakes.

The former home of the Elm and, more recently, Crush Wings, sat empty for nearly two years. It's now serving the neighborhood again as The W. Get a first look at its cocktails, local beer, wine and burgers.
click to enlarge people posing on carousel horses in front of a neon sign on a floral wall
Neon signs seem to be required at trendy new restaurants these days, and Wonderyard is no exception.
Molly Martin
We also have an inside look at Wonderyard, the new venture from Lotus Concepts Management CEO Francois Safieddine. The bar and restaurant that doubles as a nightclub with a sprawling outdoor space is sure to be a hit with the Instagram crowd.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
a sushi roll on a wooden board
Culichi Town is a seafood-centric Mexican franchise.
Culichitown Aurora/Instagram

Openings

Culichi Town, South Abilene Street, Aurora
High Society Pizza, 2229 Wildcat Reserve Parkway, Highlands Ranch
The W, 5001 East Colfax Avenue
Wonderyard, 2200 Larimer Street

Closures

Sushi-Rama
  • 4960 South Newport Street
  • 10012 Commons Street, Lone Tree
  • 8181 Arista Place, Broomfield
  • 13650 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
