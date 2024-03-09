As Sushi-Rama Scaled Back, Four New Restaurants Debuted This Week

In Aurora, a new spot is serving a different kind of sushi. Culichi Town is a Mexican franchise with a focus on seafood, including aguachile, ceviche, fish tacos and deep-fried Mexican sushi rolls.
Six years ago, Keith Naegel launched the High Society Pizza food truck. After finding success — and getting a brand-new, fully decked-out truck a few years ago — he has now debuted the business's first brick-and-mortar in Highlands Ranch. With more space, he was able to expand the menu, which includes sandwiches served on eight-inch French bread rolls, a Caesar salad, wings and Bubba's Cheesecakes.
The former home of the Elm and, more recently, Crush Wings, sat empty for nearly two years. It's now serving the neighborhood again as The W. Get a first look at its cocktails, local beer, wine and burgers.
an inside look at Wonderyard, the new venture from Lotus Concepts Management CEO Francois Safieddine. The bar and restaurant that doubles as a nightclub with a sprawling outdoor space is sure to be a hit with the Instagram crowd.
In other openings-and-closings news:
OpeningsCulichi Town, South Abilene Street, Aurora
High Society Pizza, 2229 Wildcat Reserve Parkway, Highlands Ranch
The W, 5001 East Colfax Avenue
Wonderyard, 2200 Larimer Street
ClosuresSushi-Rama
- 4960 South Newport Street
- 10012 Commons Street, Lone Tree
- 8181 Arista Place, Broomfield
- 13650 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
